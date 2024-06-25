VUNO’S CORE TECHNOLOGY FOR EARLY DIAGNOSIS OF ALZHEIMER'S RECEIVED U.S. PATENT
VUNO Med®-DeepBrain® to Officially Launch in the U.S. in July, and is set to be Showcased at AAIC.MARLBOROUGH, MA, U.S., June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VUNO—acclaimed as a pioneer in AI-based medical solutions—announced that a new U.S. patent has been registered for the core technology behind its AI-based brain quantification medical device, VUNO Med®-DeepBrain®, specifically the method for analyzing the thickness of cortical regions of the brain.
The newly patented technology can quickly and accurately analyze the thickness of the cortical region of the brain, which can serve as a biomarker for early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. Research has proven that the reduction in the thickness of the cortical region begins in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. Therefore, researchers suggest it is important to quantify and track changes in the thickness of this region early through brain MRI analysis.
VUNO's technology reduces the complexity of calculations required to estimate the thickness of the brain's cortical regions, which have a complex structure, thereby improving analytical efficiency. The patented technology reduces the calculation process that previously took hours in existing brain analysis software to just minutes while improving accuracy.
VUNO is preparing for the official launch of VUNO Med®-DeepBrain® in the U.S. market. The product is set to be showcased at the 2024 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), the world’s largest global conference in the Alzheimer's field, to be held in July in Philadelphia, USA. VUNO had previously obtained medical device certification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) for VUNO Med®-DeepBrain® in October 2023.
Yeha Lee, CEO of Vuno, stated, "The registered patent covers core technology essential to using brain MRIs for early diagnosis of Alzheimer's dementia.” He furthered "With global demand for early diagnosis of dementia on the rise, we will strive to ensure that this product can quickly spread in the global medical field. We will also continue to innovate solutions to help solve the global burden of dementia, which leads to a decline in patients’ quality of life."
ABOUT VUNO
Headquartered in South Korea with their USA Corporate office located in Marlborough, MA. VUNO is a leading AI medical software company that develops deep learning-based AI medical solutions in medical imaging, biosignal, and digital pathology–optimizing in-clinic and telehealth patient care with their portfolio of deep learning-based tools.
VUNO innovates internationally recognized solutions with 100+ patents and 100+ publications. VUNO Med®-DeepBrain® is an atrophy and WMH measurement AI solution that boasts high accuracy and speed of analysis (1 minute).
For more information, visit VUNO.us.
Media Contact: us@vuno.co
VUNO
VUNO USA Corporate Office
email us here