Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,971 in the last 365 days.

Substack page publishes post on the connection between Operation Cast Lead and a soap story on General Hospital

On the anniversary of the 2008 truce between Hamas and Israel. Looking deeper into the truth.

CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In late 2008, the world witnessed a significant event in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Operation Cast Lead, a military offensive launched by Israel against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, resulted in a devastating loss of life and destruction. But what many may not know is the unexpected connection between this conflict and a popular soap opera storyline. The article published on Banafshe’s musings reveals some details of this connection.

https://banafshehzia.substack.com/p/sonny-and-kate-june-18-2008-june

In 2008, the long-running soap opera General Hospital featured a storyline involving two characters, Sonny and Kate, who were caught in a triangle with a third character, Claudia. The storyline was filled with drama, betrayal, and ultimately, a truce. This seemingly unrelated plotline would later have a significant impact on real-world events.

The truce between Hamas and Israel began in June of 2008 coinciding with Sonny and Kate’s engagement and a second proposal by Sonny to Kate. The story led to Sonny and Kate’s wedding in September 2008 when Kate was shot at her own wedding, a few months before the truce between Israel and Hamas fell apart. The timing of these events is not a coincidence.

The post on Substack reveals some connections between the story and the real-life events around Operation Cast Lead.

They once told Mandela: “If you dare to tell the truth, tell the truth”. This is the moment of truth for humanity.

###

Banafsheh Zia
Banafsheh Zia
+1 416-844-9020
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X

You just read:

Substack page publishes post on the connection between Operation Cast Lead and a soap story on General Hospital

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more