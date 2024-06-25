Substack page publishes post on the connection between Operation Cast Lead and a soap story on General Hospital
On the anniversary of the 2008 truce between Hamas and Israel. Looking deeper into the truth.CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In late 2008, the world witnessed a significant event in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Operation Cast Lead, a military offensive launched by Israel against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, resulted in a devastating loss of life and destruction. But what many may not know is the unexpected connection between this conflict and a popular soap opera storyline. The article published on Banafshe’s musings reveals some details of this connection.
https://banafshehzia.substack.com/p/sonny-and-kate-june-18-2008-june
In 2008, the long-running soap opera General Hospital featured a storyline involving two characters, Sonny and Kate, who were caught in a triangle with a third character, Claudia. The storyline was filled with drama, betrayal, and ultimately, a truce. This seemingly unrelated plotline would later have a significant impact on real-world events.
The truce between Hamas and Israel began in June of 2008 coinciding with Sonny and Kate’s engagement and a second proposal by Sonny to Kate. The story led to Sonny and Kate’s wedding in September 2008 when Kate was shot at her own wedding, a few months before the truce between Israel and Hamas fell apart. The timing of these events is not a coincidence.
The post on Substack reveals some connections between the story and the real-life events around Operation Cast Lead.
They once told Mandela: “If you dare to tell the truth, tell the truth”. This is the moment of truth for humanity.
