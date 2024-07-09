Lean In Latinas Announces Sixth Take Charge Conference to Address Key Challenges Faced by Latinas in Corporate America
The Take Charge Conference is more than an event; it's a movement towards change.”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lean In Latinas, a leading women's organization dedicated to empowering Latina professionals, is thrilled to announce its sixth annual Take Charge Conference, to be held on August 9, 2024, at LinkedIn's Mountain View, California Campus. This year's conference, detailed on takechargeconference.com, is specially designed to address the pressing issues highlighted in the recent Lean In report "The State of Latinas in Corporate America," available at leanin.org/research/state-of-latinas-in-corporate-america.
The conference aims to tackle the unique challenges Latinas face in the corporate world, including disproportionate representation, pay inequities, and additional barriers to advancement. As revealed by Lean In's comprehensive study, Latinas are significantly underrepresented in leadership roles, earning only 52 cents for every dollar earned by white men, and face higher rates of discrimination and harassment at work.
"The Take Charge Conference is more than an event; it's a movement towards change," said Anna Dapelo-Garcia, Founder of Lean In Latinas. "This year, we are focusing on actionable solutions that empower Latinas to ascend in their careers and demand the equality they deserve."
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE CONFERENCE INCLUDE
● Inspirational Keynote Speeches from renowned leaders and advocates for gender and racial equality in the workplace.
● Workshops and Panels Discussions that provide practical skills and insights on navigating corporate environments, negotiating salaries, and building influential networks.
● Networking Opportunities that connect attendees with mentors and peers who are also passionate about driving change in their organizations and communities.
● Advocacy and Empowerment Sessions that equip Latinas with the tools to become effective advocates for themselves and other underrepresented groups.
In addition to addressing these critical issues, the conference will also feature Jessica De Anda, Director of MBA Career Programming at Haas School of Business, Somatic leadership coach Dr. Emma Pineda Fortin, Executive Career Coach Yanira Guzmán and other Latina executives who have broken barriers and paved the way for future generations.
"We invite all Latina professionals, allies, and anyone committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace to join us," added Anna Dapelo-Garcia. "Together, we can make a substantial impact and create a more inclusive corporate America."
For more information and to register for the event, please visit takechargeconference.com. Early bird registration is available until June 30, 2024.
SPONSORS
We are grateful for the support of our sponsors who share our commitment to advancing Latinas in the corporate space: Pacific Oaks College, Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley, LeanIn.org, Stanford Medicine Health Care, Google, Verizon, LinkedIn, Talent and Genius, Crafty Chica, Strategenius, WaterTech Inc, Ridgemont Hospitality, Carmen Rosas Law, We Heart Marketing.
ABOUT LEAN IN LATINAS
Lean In Latinas is dedicated to empowering Latinas to achieve their professional and personal goals through community, education, and advocacy. The organization offers resources, support networks, and a strong community to help Latinas thrive in all aspects of their lives.
Anna Dapelo-Garcia, Founder and President
Lean In Latinas
