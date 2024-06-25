Victims of October 7th Hamas Terror Attacks Sue Iran, Syria

American victims commenced litigation against Iran and Syria as state material sponsors of HAMAS

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American victims and their family members of terror attacks taking place on or after October 7 today commenced litigation against the Islamic Republic of Iran (“Iran”) and the Syrian Arab Republic (“Syria), as state material sponsors of HAMAS, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. The lawsuit, Estate of Ayelet Arnin, et al v. Islamic Republic of Iran, et al. 1:24-cv-01819 (D.D.C.) was filed on behalf of all Plaintiffs by Heideman Nudelman & Kalik, PC, a Washington, DC law firm (“HNKLaw”) which has been representing American victims of terrorism for more than twenty years.

The plaintiffs include estates and loved ones of those murdered at the Supernova Music Festival (“NOVA”) on October 7th, 2023. Additional Plaintiffs include American citizens who were heinously murdered along the southern border of Israel and in Gaza, along with those who suffered severe physical and emotional injuries as a result of this ongoing terror attack. The Plaintiffs bring their Complaint and seek damages for the personal injuries they suffered when HAMAS committed the well-planned and simultaneously executed wave of deadly attacks on civilian communities, Kibbutzim, villages, towns and individuals, including against those attending NOVA.

Richard D. Heideman, Senior Counsel of HNKLaw states that “HAMAS’s attack on the NOVA festival and within the sovereign State of Israel was an attack against humanity itself. It is essential for American victims to stand against terror, and to seek justice and accountability, both through the courts of law and in the court of public opinion. Iran remains the world’s most flagrant state sponsor of terrorism, while Syria remains the longest standing state sponsor of terrorism, and both countries were instrumental in supporting HAMAS’s heinous attacks on and since October 7.”

Samuel Silverman, principal member of The Silverman Law Firm, PLLC (“Silverman Law”) who represents many of the Plaintiffs states “I am proud and humbled to join Richard and his esteemed team, standing together, united against terror and the forces of evil. Nothing can ever bring back a loved one, but perhaps we will make those responsible for these atrocities think twice before taking future action.”

About Heideman Nudelman & Kalik, P.C.

The law firm of Heideman Nudelman & Kalik, P.C. (www.HNKlaw.com), based in Washington, DC, is a global firm with affiliates in various parts of the world. Richard D. Heideman, Noel J. Nudelman, Tracy R. Kalik, Joseph H. Tipograph and other members, associates, of counsel and affiliates of the firm have extensive experience in complex litigation. The firm has served as lead counsel in numerous cases on behalf of victims of terror and their family members who have been killed or injured in terrorist attacks throughout the world. The firm has successfully brought cases against Libya, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Arab Bank plc and others accused of funding or providing material support for terror and continues committed to seeking justice on behalf of Americans who have suffered tragic murders or maiming at the hands of terrorists, their sponsors, supporters and funders.

HNKLaw, which represented many of the Americans killed or injured in the Second Intifada, has previously brought cases where US Federal courts have repeatedly found Iran and Syria guilty of supporting HAMAS and awarded judgments against both countries in those cases. HNKLaw also has obtained judgments and/or settlements, many of which have resulted in financial recoveries on behalf of its clients who were victims of acts of terrorism perpetrated by Libya, Iran, Syria, HAMAS, Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, Hezbollah, ISIS, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Taliban, the Abu Nidal Terror Organization and others, and has many pending actions on behalf of American victims of terror attacks against Iran, Syria, Arab Bank plc, the PA/PLO, Qatari entities and others accused of providing material support for terror in cases including hijackings, hostage-taking, hotel bombings, stabbings, shootings and other heinous terror attacks.

Richard D. Heideman, Senior Counsel of HNKLaw, previously served as President of B’nai B’rith International, is the Chairman of The Israel Forever Foundation, and is the author of The Hague Odyssey: Israel’s Struggle for Security on the Front Lines of Terrorism and Her Battle for Justice at the United Nations (Bartleby Press) and also The Bloody Price of Freedom (Gefen Publishing House). He and other members of the firm are available for interviews and comments on matters relating to the ongoing battle against terror and the important use of the American legal system in pursuit of justice.