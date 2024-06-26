Democratizing College Admissions: ESAI Debuts Beta of AI Platform for Students
After reaching over 8 million students last admissions season, ESAI releases a new and improved ethical AI platform to make college admissions more accessible.
We aim to make the admissions experience more affordable, enjoyable, and successful with ethical, human-quality AI tools that help students uncover and express their unique story.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESAI (pronounced [ES] + [AY] + [EYE]), the original AI platform for college applicants, proudly announces the launch of the beta version of their new platform. Following the successful release of their MVP last June, this new platform marks a significant milestone in ESAI’s mission to democratize college admissions through the power of artificial intelligence.
— Julia Dixon, Founder and CEO
Last admissions season, ESAI’s platform went viral, reaching over 8 million students on TikTok and assisting over 100,000 students in their admissions journey. This widespread adoption has already saved students and their families an estimated $30,000,000 in advising costs, assuming the platform replaced even one session with an advisor at the lowest end of the cost spectrum. This achievement underscores ESAI’s vital mission, especially as research indicates that wealthy students are more likely to be admitted to competitive schools, with elite advisors charging upwards of $100,000.
The new platform consists of gamified AI micro-tools designed to help students with specific pieces of the admissions process as needed, from program discovery to essay support to financial resources. ESAI’s ethical approach means students never outsource their writing or accomplishments, and ensures students are not at risk of being flagged by AI detection software. The AI tools emphasize personal storytelling, helping students celebrate and evolve a living portfolio. This skill is crucial for Gen Z, as crafting personal narratives becomes increasingly important in an era of automation.
With declining acceptance rates, confusing test policies, FAFSA delays, the end of affirmative action, and more — it's no surprise that students are finding college admissions more difficult to navigate than ever before. ESAI provides the guidance and stress relief that human advisors have historically supplied for a fraction of the cost.
ESAI users have been accepted to hundreds of institutions, from local commuter schools to Ivy League universities. Sarah, an incoming nursing student, shares, "ESAI helped me connect my passions outside of school to my career goals in a way that felt authentic and specific to the program I applied to."
Trevor, a student-athlete, adds, "I wasn't sure how to weave my cultural identity into my college essays. ESAI helped me map it out in a way that aligned with the values of my dream school."
In addition to their affordable direct-to-student subscription, ESAI is collaborating with schools and districts across the country to support counselors facing a student ratio of nearly 400 to 1. Interested schools can learn more about demos and pilots here.
Julia Dixon
ESAI Inc
info@esai.ai
Visit us on social media:
TikTok
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Ethical AI for College Applicants