A Common America, The Podcast Releases Episode 7
Pete Gosar shares inspiring insight with the podcast crewWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Common America, The "SuperPAC for The People", released episode 7 of their podcast today. In this episode, they had the pleasure of interviewing Pete Gosar, a politician, pilot, and current Commissioner of Albany County, Wyoming. The episode delves into the topic of lifting up those around you to make society a better place, getting involved locally in politics or simply making a positive impact in one's community.
As the political climate in America continues to be a hot topic, A Common America aims to provide a platform for meaningful and thought-provoking discussions. In this episode, Pete Gosar shares his insights and experiences on how individuals can make a difference in their local communities. From his background as a politician to his current role as a Commissioner, Gosar offers a unique perspective on the importance of civic engagement and community involvement.
A Common America is a podcast that aims to bridge the gap between different perspectives and foster meaningful conversations. With each episode, we hope to inspire our listeners to take action and make a positive impact in their own communities. The new episode featuring Pete Gosar is now available on all major podcast platforms. Tune in and join the conversation on how we can all work towards a better America, one community at a time.
