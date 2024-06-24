DCR News Release – Keiki Day at Waiawa Correctional Facility to support children of incarcerated fathers

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

June 24, 2024

Keiki Day at Waiawa Correctional Facility to support children of incarcerated fathers

HONOLULU — On a cool, breezy morning, inmate Samuel Hufanga stood on a grassy recreation field at the Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) where his seven-year-old son stepped out of a white shuttle van, sprinted toward him and jumped into Hufanga’s arms.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) and Keiki O Ka ‘Āina Family Learning Centers co-hosted Keiki Day at WCF Sunday, June 23, 2024, for 15 incarcerated fathers and 26 children to celebrate Father’s Day.

This is the first time WCF hosted Keiki Day since the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1989, the facility hosted the event so fathers can spend time bonding with their children. The inmates who participated in Sunday’s event are within two years of being released from the facility.

Executive Director Momi Akana of Keiki O Ka ‘Āina said events like Keiki Day play a critical role in maintaining the bonds between incarcerated fathers and their children. “It helps dads to remain connected so when they go home, they’re not going to want to come back. They’re going to want to stay connected with their families.”

For three hours, fathers spent precious time with their children, embracing them, talking with one another and playing games.

Family strengthening and family engagement are important to reducing recidivism, Akana said as she stood on the recreation field Sunday while fathers threw footballs and kicked soccer balls with their children.

The men, children and caregivers also enjoyed a barbecue lunch of hot dogs, hamburgers, sweet potato fries, kalua pig, lomi lomi salmon, chicken long rice and smoked pork, haupia, ice cream and cupcakes.

Eleven WCF staff as well as Keiki O Ka ‘Āina volunteers spent their Sunday facilitating games and helping children pick toys that included stuffed Winnie the Pooh Bears, Transformers, L.O.L Surprise Dolls, Paw Patrol and other toys donated by Keiki O Ka ‘Āina.

Fathers also played water balloon toss with their keiki on the basketball court before they gave one another one last hug before their children and caregivers left the facility at the end of the event.

Akana said, “Reducing recidivism means dads are connected to a strong family, a strong support system.”

