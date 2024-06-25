YEGPro Realty and Final Offer Partner to Bring Transformational Technology to the Edmonton Real Estate Market

Final Offer is the transparent real estate platform for buying and selling homes

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YEGPro Realty selected Final Offer as the strategic partner for their agents across the Edmonton market. Final Offer gives YEGPro Realty agents a competitive advantage whether listing homes, pricing homes, or assisting clients with a winning buying strategy. The tools and features built directly into Final Offer’s technology generate visibility and collaboration between agents and clients.

YEGPro Realty, an independent client-focused brokerage, is proud to announce their partnership with Final Offer. YEGPro Realty agents combine their reputation for exceptional service with Final Offer’s innovative negotiation platform to deliver real-time information and trust to the heart of the home buying and selling process.

“Our goal is to equip our agents with the tools that maintain our commitment to client communication and tailor the solution to each client’s goal. Partnering with Final Offer means our agents have better technology that addresses where the market is headed,” said Jessie McCracken, co-Owner of YEGPro Realty. “We believe the future is built on transparency.”

Final Offer, headquartered in Boston, MA, built control and visibility into its agent-driven negotiation platform. Agents using Final Offer leverage more data and information throughout the buying and selling process to achieve the best outcome with their clients. The technology is built to give any interested party the opportunity to win the home with a more targeted offer to the seller.

“Expectations have never been higher for real estate agents to deliver exceptional service and clear results,” said Nathan Dart, Chief Growth Officer for Final Offer. “Final Offer gives agents the power to showcase their work and prove they deliver results vs giving promises with no evidence to back them up. We’re excited to work with the leadership and agents of YEGPro Realty to bring a new level of transparency and trust to the Edmonton real estate market.”

Through this strategic partnership, YEGPro Realty will provide agents, sellers and buyers the technology to unlock creativity and control through the listing and sales process. Final Offer’s real-time offer alerts, countdown clock and detailed pricing options will elevate YEGPro Realty ahead of the market.

YEGPro Realty and Final Offer share the fundamental commitment to create a real estate market that prioritizes transparency, trust and efficient transactions that result in better outcomes and results for buyers and sellers. Sellers know there was not a higher offer waiting to be submitted. Buyers know they have every opportunity to purchase the home.

“We identified trust as a core value lacking in today’s ever-changing real estate market. Data and information not only create leverage but also trust. With Final Offer, our clients participate in the process with our agents seeing the offers, counteroffers and the outcome,” added Jessie McCracken. “There is no one-size-fits-all solution in real estate. Our clients want to know that we have all the resources at our disposal to achieve their goal.”

Final Offer is now live in Alberta. Home buyers and sellers can access YEGPro Realty listings on FinalOffer.com.

About YEGPro Realty

YEGPro Realty is a local Real Estate Brokerage who operates on integrity, embraces technology, creativity & innovation. We are committed to providing our clients with all information necessary to make informed real estate decisions in a professional manner, every time. We excel in brand marketing & strive to provide top-notch service for clients, customers & agents alike. A people-oriented team with the systems, tools & support in place to enhance client experiences, agent careers & to achieve the highest success & personal satisfaction in a winning environment. For more information, visit https://YEGProRealty.ca/

About Final Offer

Final Offer, headquartered in Boston, emerged in October 2022 as the sole consumer-centric platform, driven by agents, dedicated to managing and negotiating offers for residential real estate. The platform champions transparency throughout the buying and selling process and includes real-time offer alerts, promoting fairness and equity for all parties involved. For more information, visit https://www.finaloffer.com

