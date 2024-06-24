Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,515 in the last 365 days.

Screening & Surveillance

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE)'s Bureau of Family Heath (BFH) is home to several regulatory programs. State regulatory programs are designed to protect and preserve the public’s health, safety, and well-being. Agencies are given authority through law to establish regulations that describe how laws are to be implemented. Maintaining an effective regulatory program greatly reduces the risk of harm to the people of Kansas and our resources. 

Receiving feedback on program regulations is critical to the regulatory review process and community participation. The survey allows members of regulated communities and the public to offer feedback on KDHE BFH regulations.  

Thank you for sharing your voice as we move forward together to protect the health, safety, and welfare of Kansas families. Share your feedback today.

You just read:

Screening & Surveillance

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more