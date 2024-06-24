Screening & Surveillance

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE)'s Bureau of Family Heath (BFH) is home to several regulatory programs. State regulatory programs are designed to protect and preserve the public’s health, safety, and well-being. Agencies are given authority through law to establish regulations that describe how laws are to be implemented. Maintaining an effective regulatory program greatly reduces the risk of harm to the people of Kansas and our resources.

Receiving feedback on program regulations is critical to the regulatory review process and community participation. The survey allows members of regulated communities and the public to offer feedback on KDHE BFH regulations.

Thank you for sharing your voice as we move forward together to protect the health, safety, and welfare of Kansas families. Share your feedback today.