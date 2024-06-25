ONSCREEN Launches “ONSCREEN Live” in Partnership with The Loop Village and Discover Live
Provider of TV-based video calling devices for seniors expands offering with live classes and events, growing the AgeTech ecosystem through partnerships.
We are thrilled to launch ONSCREEN Live in partnership with Loop Village and Discover Live. Now, using ONSCREEN, their content can reach populations that struggle with technology, by using the TV.”YORBA LINDA, CA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONSCREEN, Inc., a leader in TV-based senior care technology, is excited to announce the launch of ONSCREEN Live, a new offering that helps older adults participate in live online classes and events from the comfort of their TV. This innovative solution is made possible through new partnerships with The Loop Village (https://theloopvillage.com) and Discover Live (https://www.discover.live), bringing a diverse range of interactive activities directly to the living rooms of older adults.
— Costin Tuculescu
“Live” by ONSCREEN offers a revolutionary way for older adults to overcome technical barriers and stay connected. For the first time, it is possible to access live and interactive classes and content directly from the TV. ONSCREEN’s integrated camera and microphone now makes it seamless to fully participate in these live and interactive classes, allowing a fully engaging and interactive experience for older adults that may traditionally struggle to get technology working. The platform offers an extensive range of interactive activities, including live, virtual travel, live music, meditation, and exercise, ensuring older adults stay engaged, active, and connected.
ONSCREEN Live provides a vibrant schedule filled with multiple events every day. From morning meditation sessions and midday educational workshops to afternoon social hangouts and evening entertainment, there is always something engaging and exciting happening. This variety ensures that older adults remain active, connected, and engaged throughout the day.
A core set of classes provided via ONSCREEN Live are the interactive health and wellness sessions. From guided meditation and yoga classes to stretching exercises and fitness routines, these sessions are designed to keep users active and improve their well-being. The easy-to-use interface allows participation in live, interactive sessions tailored to meet specific needs, helping older adults stay fit and mentally sharp.
Older adults can also enjoy interactive live music and entertainment directly on their TVs with ONSCREEN Live’s music and entertainment offerings. Performances from musicians such as classical guitarists and flamenco artists provide high-quality video and sound, ensuring that every event feels like a front-row experience.
In addition, ONSCREEN Live helps older adults stay socially connected with general hangout sessions. These virtual gatherings offer opportunities to meet new friends, participate in group discussions, and enjoy interactive activities. Whether it’s a book club, trivia night, or casual chat, ONSCREEN Live ensures users remain socially active and build meaningful connections. All of these sessions are available from The Loop Village.
“We are delighted to join forces with ONSCREEN. Our partnership allows us to extend our community-centric approach to a larger audience, those who are not able to use tablets or laptops, often being up to 50% of the 80-plus population, ensuring that older adults everywhere benefit from the engaging and supportive environment we strive to create, ” said Margot Merrick, CEO of The Loop Village.
ONSCREEN’s new offering also allows older adults to explore the world in real-time from their living rooms with Live Virtual Travel Experiences. Whether it’s a scenic tour of Paris, a walk through Lima, Peru, or a visit to the Banff National Park, users can enjoy immersive and interactive travel experiences without the hassle of leaving home. Led by expert tour guides, these unforgettable adventures provide cherished moments of connection, engagement, cognitive stimulation, and a bridge across generations. These virtual sessions are powered by Discover Live, the pioneer and leader in premium live virtual travel experiences and tours.
“Discover Live is excited to partner with ONSCREEN to bring the world to older adults’ living rooms. Our live virtual travel experiences are designed to inspire and engage, and support 5 out of the 6 dimensions of wellness. This partnership allows us to reach a broader audience and provide enriching experiences to those who may face mobility challenges. We are thrilled to offer these adventures through ONSCREEN’s TV-based senior care platform,” shared Jason Wei, CEO of Discover Live.
Effortless Participation
When developing the new ONSCREEN Live feature, the ONSCREEN development team focused keenly on ease of use and removing technical barriers. Users can effortlessly register for events on their TV, using the simple ONSCREEN remote, from the list of upcoming activities. Caregivers can also register their loved ones in advance using the ONSCREEN web-based or mobile-based caregiver apps. Conveniently, Discover Live tours and Loop Village classes don’t require registration in advance, and users can simply join live classes at any time, adding variety to their day.
Events start automatically at the scheduled time, eliminating the need to navigate complex menus or remember start times. ONSCREEN is able to automatically turn the TV on and switch from regular TV programming to the live virtual event, removing any need for the older adult to deal with technology. When the event is over, ONSCREEN automatically switches the TV back to regular programming. This seamless integration makes it incredibly easy for older adults to join and enjoy various events, enhancing their daily routine with minimal effort.
The new ONSCREEN Live offering is an add-on to a user’s existing ONSCREEN subscription. Customers can choose to subscribe to either provider – The Loop Village or Discover Live, for a flat monthly fee of $49.99. This fee includes all of the monthly programming from each provider, and will be charged directly by ONSCREEN.
Regular social connections are vital for older adults' overall well-being, reducing loneliness and lowering levels of depression and anxiety. These interactions also stimulate cognitive function, promote better memory and thinking skills, and encourage a more active lifestyle. ONSCREEN Live offers these vital health benefits, ensuring that older adults stay engaged, active, and connected every day.
“We are thrilled to launch ONSCREEN Live in partnership with The Loop Village and Discover Live. They have been enriching lives by delivering amazing live content to older adults through traditional laptops and tablets. Now, using ONSCREEN, their content can reach populations that struggle with technology, on the biggest screen in their home. Additionally, ONSCREEN customers now benefit from increased engagement and companionship. It’s a perfect win-win partnership,” shared Costin Tuculescu, CEO and co-founder of ONSCREEN.
Jay Grant
ONSCREEN, Inc.
+1 800-277-3398
press@onscreeninc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube