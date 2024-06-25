Canada’s Largest Dedicated Indoor Pickleball and Padel Club Opens in Burlington
Blue Zone Courts scheduled to open in the fall of 2024
Our goal is to provide a top destination for pickleball and padel where everyone is welcome!”BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pickleball and padel enthusiasts have a new indoor destination as Blue Zone Courts officially opens this fall, bringing top-notch dedicated pickleball and padel facilities and community-building events to the local area. Located at 5041 Fairview Street, the club boasts of 8 pickleball and 2 padel courts, designed to cater to both beginners and seasoned players.

Pickleball is rapidly growing in popularity in Canada, blending elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, played with a paddle and a wiffle ball on a badminton-sized court. It is a sport that is easy to pick up and appropriate for players of all ages and skill levels and becomes more challenging and faster paced as players become more experienced. Padel is a new sport in North America but has exploded in Europe and Latin America. It combines elements of tennis and squash, typically played in doubles on an enclosed court slightly smaller than a tennis court and surrounded by walls of glass and metallic mesh.
“Our goal is to provide a top destination for pickleball and padel enthusiasts from all walks of life to enjoy and to grow their love for their sport,” said Joyce Telmo-Kanti, co-founder of Blue Zone Courts and avid pickleball player. “With our top-tier facilities and welcoming atmosphere, we aim to bring an enjoyable playing experience for all skill levels and foster a vibrant and inclusive community”.
"Blue Zone Courts is not just about sports; it’s about community," said Jesko Frommeyer, co-founder of Blue Zone Courts. "We would like to see pickleball and padel bring people together, fostering a strong sense of community while promoting physical wellness. We're excited to provide a hub where both new and experienced players can connect and build lasting friendships."
In addition to professional-grade courts, Blue Zone Courts will offer a range of services and amenities designed to enhance the overall club experience. Members will have access to professional coaching, lessons and clinics, competitive leagues and tournaments, social events and cozy café to enhance community engagement. The club will offer both monthly and pay-as-you-play membership options. Stay tuned for more updates as the grand opening in the fall of 2024 approaches. Visit https://bluezonecourts.com.
About Blue Zone Courts
Blue Zone Courts is committed to becoming Canada’s leading pickleball and padel club, promoting health and community through these sports. With facilities available year-round, Blue Zone Courts supports the growth of pickleball and padel among all age groups and skill levels.
