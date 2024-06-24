UME Faculty Spotlight: Michael Ribadeneyra, MD, FACP

My journey into medicine was a bit circuitous. After graduating from the University of Virginia with a degree in Economics, I worked for an advertising agency in New York. My biggest client was Bell Atlantic Mobile Systems (now Verizon) who sold the first cell phone in a bag!

Once I got smart, I became an outpatient General Internist. I’ve been in practice at Shelby Medical Associates for 25 years…my first and only job after residency.

About 10 years ago, I started precepting 1st and 2nd year medical students. I now have 3rd year medical students who come every Tuesday to the clinic. It’s an incredible privilege to share our practice and patients with the students. The students are whip-smart and we learn as much from the them as they learn from us. Our patients greatly appreciate having the extra ears, eyes, hands, and brains of the medical students…and frequently ask the students to return once they finish training.

Shameless plug from the old ad man: Shelby is a wonderful small town to raise a family and Shelby Medical Associates is a thriving independent practice comprised of 4 physicians and 7 nurse practitioners with full lab, X-ray, ultrasound, 3-D mammography, and DEXA all on site. The practice has been serving Shelby and the surrounding area for over 50 years!