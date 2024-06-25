Safe and Sound Treatment in Costa Mesa Opens Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Center in Southern California
A leading provider of mental health and addiction treatment is thrilled to announce the opening of its facility in Southern California.COSTA MESA, CA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Costa Mesa, California – Safe and Sound Treatment, a leading provider of mental health and addiction treatment services, is thrilled to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art facility in Southern California. The center offers personalized treatment programs in a serene environment, perfect for individuals seeking recovery and wellness.
With a dedicated team of licensed therapists, addiction specialists, and medical professionals, Safe and Sound Treatment provides comprehensive care that includes customized strategies, medical attention, and various therapeutic approaches designed to support each patient’s unique recovery journey. Safe and Sound Treatment is committed to delivering specialized care, comfort, and a tranquil setting to help patients overcome addiction and mental health challenges.
“The Costa Mesa facility at Safe and Sound Treatment provides a comfortable and supportive environment, from initial detox to the completion of rehab programs. We are dedicated to making each patient’s journey to recovery a positive and empowering experience,” said Patrick Fowler, Program Director at Safe and Sound Treatment. “Recognizing that every individual has distinct needs and experiences, our team of nurses, counselors, and on-staff doctors work collaboratively to help patients regain stability and dignity as they transition from addiction to sobriety.”
Safe and Sound Treatment boasts a top-tier facility equipped to treat patients dealing with substance abuse, mental health issues, and co-occurring disorders. Some of the standout services offered at the facility include:
Inpatient Rehab: Safe and Sound Treatment offers semi-private rooms in a tranquil setting. Patients can enjoy common areas and outdoor spaces that promote relaxation and reflection, all within the beautiful surroundings of Costa Mesa.
Drug and Alcohol Detox: The facility prioritizes patient comfort and safety with 24-hour care from experienced nurses and access to addiction-specialty doctors. This ensures that patients can detoxify safely and begin their recovery journey with professional medical support.
Outpatient Rehab: Intensive outpatient programs provide the necessary group and individual therapy, counseling, and family support that patients need while maintaining their daily responsibilities and commitments.
Safe and Sound Treatment invites individuals to take a proactive step towards a healthier, brighter future. Whether seeking support for substance abuse, mental health challenges, or dual diagnosis, the professional team at Safe and Sound Treatment is ready to help individuals achieve comprehensive recovery and renewal.
About Safe and Sound Treatment
Safe and Sound Treatment, a Rehab Center in Orange County, CA, combines the tranquility of a serene setting with the expertise of a dedicated team of healthcare professionals. The center offers a variety of luxurious amenities, diverse treatment programs, including yoga and art therapy, and 24-hour access to specialized doctors for addiction and dual diagnosis treatments.
To learn more about Safe and Sound Treatment and its comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment services in Southern California, please visit the website at https://safesoundtreatment.com/.
Safe & Sound was recognized as one of the top 10 addiction treatment companies in 2024 for providing high-quality and comprehensive care for our patients. Safe and Sound Treatment provides a peaceful and luxurious environment dedicated to supporting patients with exceptional care and comprehensive treatment options. The center focuses on fostering recovery through personalized care and therapeutic excellence.
