Raphael De Mohan Unveils Latest Spiritual Guide: "Journey Towards Soul Consciousness"

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiritual author and therapist Raphael De Mohan has released "Journey Towards Soul Consciousness," an in-depth guide that fuses spirituality, psychology, and esoteric philosophy to offer readers a transformative path to deeper spiritual understanding.
"Journey Towards Soul Consciousness" is born from years of spiritual experience and extensive training in various therapeutic modalities. Raphael De Mohan builds upon the esoteric systems and previous collaborative works with his late husband, Elias De Mohan. Unlike many books in the oversaturated spiritual market promising quick fixes, this book delves into the often challenging yet rewarding journey required for profound and lasting spiritual growth.
De Mohan explores a variety of topics including:
• Engaging with ego patterns and defense mechanisms
• Innovative exercises such as new forms of meditation and grounding, as well as working with chakras, vibrations, sounds, and colors
• Elias De Mohan’s Twelve Ray Vibrational Sound and Color System
• Understanding the impacts of past lives and karmic issues
"Journey Towards Soul Consciousness" stands out as a unique guide for spiritual seekers. It offers a bridge between spirituality, psychology, and esoteric philosophy, charting a developmental process that leads to evolved consciousness.
The dilemma with some modern psychology as well as some self-improvement systems is that they fail to address the huge impact that our negative past life fragments (karma) imprint into the subconscious of us all. This seems to be little understood or dealt with at all in this modern world of information and dis-information. Raphael's book explains and clarifies this reality and how we can deal with it in a very understandable and logical way that can lead to substantial transformation and contact with the light of the soul.
Born in 1954 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Raphael De Mohan's life changed forever after a profound experience at seventeen. This led him to discover the spiritual path and mentors that provided the insights he sought. His journey also brought him together with his late husband, Elias De Mohan, with whom he co-authored several influential books, including "The Harmonics of Vibrational Sound & Color" (2010).
Raphael is a trained Gestalt therapist and body psychotherapist, with additional studies in music therapy and comparative philosophy. His career spans social rehabilitation, including work with youth, halfway houses, and psychiatric nursing homes, and teaching psychology and psychiatry. He continues to offer individual therapy and Vibrational Sound and Color sessions.
Previous works include:
• "The Harmonics of Vibrational Sound & Color" by Raphael and Elias De Mohan, 2010, ISBN 1-4392-6804-5
• "Creative Meditations" by Elias De Mohan, edited by Raphael De Mohan, 2013, ISBN 1481863363
Raphael De Mohan’s latest work emerges from years of daily journaling and introspection. He aims to cover areas not addressed in their previous books on Vibrational Sound and Color, particularly the processes involved in working with this system and understanding behavioral patterns and defense mechanisms. With this publication, he fulfills his promise to Elias to share the Twelve Ray system, adding his unique perspective.
The primary message of the book is that developmental systems—whether psychological, esoteric, or theosophical—should be adapted to the individual rather than forcing individuals to conform to these systems. This philosophy underscores the journey toward becoming a self- reliant individual, an essential step in attaining Soul consciousness.
"Journey Towards Soul Consciousness" is available now on Friesen Press, Amazon and other major online retailers.
