Toronto Plus Size Fashion Show (TPSFS) Redefines Beauty Standards in its 8th Year
Toronto Plus Size Fashion Show continues its mission to redefine beauty standards within the fashion industry. Celebrating its eighth year, Toronto Plus Size Fashion Show, annual and international event has become a beacon of inclusivity and empowerment for Canada's Plus Size fashion community, providing a vital platform for designers, business owners, models and other fashion artists who represent marginalized body types.
TPSFS is happening on September 7, 2024, at the Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge St, Toronto ON M4W 2G8.
From the beginning, Toronto Plus Size Fashion Show has been committed to challenging stereotypes and promoting diversity on the runway. This year promises to be no exception, with a stellar lineup of designers showcasing their latest collections that embrace and celebrate all body shapes and sizes.
"The vision for Toronto Plus Size Fashion Show has always been to showcase the beauty and diversity within the fashion industry," said Founder Josiane Laure Modjom aka Malia Indigo. "As we mark our eighth year, we are proud to have established ourselves as a catalyst for change in the fashion industry, advocating for inclusivity and representation."
The 2024 edition of TPSFS will feature not only captivating runway presentations but also a marketplace, panel discussions, and networking opportunities aimed at fostering collaboration and empowerment. With over 400-strong guestlist, participants can expect a dynamic blend of local and international talent – including models and designers from the U.S. and Europe – that reflect the creativity and innovation thriving within Toronto's vibrant fashion scene.
"We are excited to showcase the incredible talent of our designers and models who are breaking boundaries and paving the way for a more inclusive future in fashion," added Malia. "Toronto Plus Size Fashion Show is not just an event – it’s a movement that celebrates individuality and promotes self-confidence."
The event invites fashion enthusiasts, industry professionals, and supporters of diversity to join in celebrating this year's theme of empowerment through fashion. Whether attending for the networking or the fashion, guests can anticipate a transformative experience that embraces diversity, challenges norms, and celebrates the beauty of every body.
For more information about Toronto Plus Size Fashion Show, including tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.maliaindigo.com.
About Toronto Plus Size Fashion Show:
Launched in 2017 by Malia Indigo Corporation, Toronto Plus Size Fashion Show is an annual and international event dedicated to promote diversity and inclusivity within the fashion industry. Through its runway shows, educational panels, and community engagement, the show champions inclusivity and empowerment for marginalized body types.
Malia Indigo Corporation, a Canadian nonprofit organization that empowers marginalized fashion artists and promotes diversity and inclusivity in the fashion industry.
