GLO Mini Golf Unveils Spectacular New Location in San Bernardino, California

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLO Mini Golf, the Ultimate Entertainment Experience destination for family fun and entertainment, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in San Bernardino, California. This state-of-the-art facility promises an unforgettable experience with a range of exciting attractions designed to delight guests of all ages. From immersive mini golf courses to exhilarating laser tag and beyond, GLO Mini Golf is set to become the go-to spot for fun-seekers in the region.

A New Era of Entertainment

GLO Mini Golf in San Bernardino sets a new standard in entertainment with its innovative and immersive features:

1. Two-Story Laser Tag Arena: Experience the thrill of battle in our expansive two-story laser tag arena. This attraction is designed to provide an adrenaline-pumping adventure for players of all ages. With dynamic lighting, interactive elements, and exhilarating gameplay, both beginners and seasoned players will find themselves fully engaged. The arena’s unique layout, complete with multiple levels and hiding spots, adds a strategic element to the game, ensuring that no two matches are ever the same.

2. 27-Hole Blacklit Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Golf: Step into a mesmerizing world of glowing greens and vibrant colors with our 27-hole blacklist glow-in-the-dark mini golf course. Each hole is meticulously designed to offer a unique challenge, featuring full immersion and animatronic props that bring the course to life. The creative themes and intricate designs make every round an adventure, captivating players of all skill levels. Whether you’re navigating through volcanoes of Polynesia or exploring the jungles of Brazil, the immersive environments provide a one-of-a-kind mini golf experience.

3. Four-Lane Mini Bowling: Enjoy a twist on traditional bowling with our four-lane mini bowling setup. This compact and enjoyable bowling experience is perfect for family fun or friendly competition. The scaled-down lanes and lighter balls make it accessible for younger players while still providing a challenge for adults. Mini bowling is a great way to introduce children to the sport or to simply have a relaxed and enjoyable time with friends and family.

4. Xbox Gaming Room: Dive into the latest video games in our dedicated Xbox gaming room, equipped with 10 pro gaming monitors. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a pro, this space provides the perfect environment for immersive and competitive play. With comfortable seating and top-of-the-line equipment, guests can enjoy a wide range of games, from action-packed shooters to strategic puzzle games. The gaming room also serves as an ideal venue for gaming tournaments and events, offering a social and interactive experience for all.

5. Mini Mind-Bending Escape Rooms: Test your wits and teamwork in our three mini escape rooms. Each room offers a unique and challenging scenario that will push your problem-solving skills to the limit. Designed to be completed in a shorter time frame than traditional escape rooms, these mini challenges are perfect for a quick yet thrilling adventure. Whether you’re deciphering codes to stop an evil sorcerer or unraveling the mysteries of an ancient tomb, the immersive storylines and clever puzzles ensure an engaging experience.

Perfect for Every Occasion

GLO Mini Golf is the ideal destination for corporate events, school outings, family gatherings, and even a fun date night. With a variety of attractions and customizable packages, we ensure every group has a memorable and enjoyable experience. Our facility is designed to accommodate groups of all sizes, offering dedicated spaces for parties and events. Whether you’re planning a team-building activity for your company, a field trip for students, a fun-filled day out with family, or a unique date night, GLO Mini Golf has something for everyone.

Corporate events at GLO Mini Golf offer a unique and exciting way to foster teamwork and camaraderie. Our attractions provide opportunities for friendly competition and collaboration, making them perfect for team-building exercises. School outings benefit from our engaging and interactive activities, which not only provide entertainment but also encourage problem-solving and strategic thinking. Family gatherings are made special with our wide range of attractions that cater to all ages, ensuring that everyone has a fantastic time. And for couples looking for a memorable date night, our immersive attractions and vibrant atmosphere make for a perfect evening of fun and adventure.

“We are thrilled to bring GLO Mini Golf to San Bernardino,” said Michael Mathews, Co-Owner of GLO Mini Golf. “Our goal is to provide a fun, safe, and immersive environment where families and friends can create lasting memories. We can’t wait to welcome the community to our newest location and share the excitement of our unique attractions.”

Location and Hours

GLO Mini Golf San Bernardino is located at 675 E Hospitality Lane San Bernardino CA 92408. We invite everyone to come and explore the thrilling attractions and experience the magic of GLO Mini Golf. For more information, visit www.glominigolf.com or call 888-896-8419.

About GLO Mini Golf

GLO Mini Golf is a premier entertainment destination known for its innovative attractions and commitment to providing a fun and engaging experience for guests of all ages. With multiple locations across the inland empire, GLO Mini Golf continues to redefine family entertainment with cutting-edge technology and imaginative design. Our mission is to create immersive and memorable experiences that bring people together and provide a sense of adventure and wonder.

Whether you’re looking for Things to do in the Inland Empire seeking Family fun activities, or simply searching for Fun in the I.E. GLO Mini Golf is the perfect destination. Our diverse range of attractions ensures that there’s something for everyone, making it the ultimate spot for entertainment in the Inland Empire.

