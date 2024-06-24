Senate Democratic Leaders, Jay Costa and Vincent Hughes, Issue Statement Affirming Caucus Commitment to Women’s Reproductive Freedom and Autonomy

Harrisburg − June 24, 2024 − Today, Senator Jay Costa, Senate Democratic Leader, and Senator Vincent Hughes, Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair, issued the following statements to recognize the second anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Senate Democrats’ commitment to protect a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body and reproductive health in Pennsylvania.

Senator Costa explained, “Let me be as clear as I can: The PA Senate Democrats believe that every single person deserves the freedom to decide whether, when, and how to have a family. These deeply intimate decisions belong with the families and their care providers, not in committee meetings or legislators’ offices. I am proud to be lending my voice to this issue on this sad and solemn anniversary, and I look forward to continuing the fight for safe, accessible reproductive healthcare for every Pennsylvanian.”