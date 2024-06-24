Senate Democratic Leaders, Jay Costa and Vincent Hughes, Issue Statement Affirming Caucus Commitment to Women’s Reproductive Freedom and Autonomy

Harrisburg − June 24, 2024 − Today, Senator Jay Costa, Senate Democratic Leader, and Senator Vincent Hughes, Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair, issued the following statements to recognize the second anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Senate Democrats’ commitment to protect a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body and reproductive health in Pennsylvania.
Senator Costa explained, “Let me be as clear as I can: The PA Senate Democrats believe that every single person deserves the freedom to decide whether, when, and how to have a family. These deeply intimate decisions belong with the families and their care providers, not in committee meetings or legislators’ offices. I am proud to be lending my voice to this issue on this sad and solemn anniversary, and I look forward to continuing the fight for safe, accessible reproductive healthcare for every Pennsylvanian.”
Senator Hughes echoed his commitment to women’s freedom, “On this anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, we’re reminded that we cannot lose focus on defending and preserving the freedoms that have been established for generations in America. Our democracy is dependent on our participation- we must continue to advocate, vote, and work toward progress. While today is a solemn reminder of the terrible step back our country took two years ago, it’s important for everyone in Pennsylvania to know that PA Senate Democrats remain committed to protecting a woman’s right to make decisions about her body and reproductive health. We will continue to fight for women and the basic freedoms that were unjustly threatened by the Supreme Court, on this day two years ago.”
More information about the Pennsylvania Senate Democrats’ commitment to safe, affordable healthcare for every Pennsylvanian can be found online.