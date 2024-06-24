Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,510 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 2216 Printer's Number 2947

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - An Act authorizing the Department of General Services, on behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and with the approval of the Governor, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, to quitclaim and release to the United States of America any right, title or interest it may have with respect to a certain use restriction and a related reversionary interest related to certain portions of Valley Forge National Historical Park situate in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

You just read:

House Bill 2216 Printer's Number 2947

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more