House Bill 2216 Printer's Number 2947

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - An Act authorizing the Department of General Services, on behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and with the approval of the Governor, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, to quitclaim and release to the United States of America any right, title or interest it may have with respect to a certain use restriction and a related reversionary interest related to certain portions of Valley Forge National Historical Park situate in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.