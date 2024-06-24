DNV.org First to Launch on SimpliCity’s Municipal CMS Platform
This partnership is central to our efforts to create more user-friendly and interactive digital experiences for our citizens.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimpliCity Digital Inc., a pioneering influence in composable content management and digital services platforms for municipalities, is proud to announce the District of North Vancouver (DNV)’s website www.DNV.org is the first to launch on SimpliCity’s platform.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone, introducing SimpliCity’s cutting-edge solution designed to transform public sector online services. It also highlights the District of North Vancouver’s commitment to continuously adopt advanced and innovative technologies to better serve its citizens.
SimpliCity is a secure, cloud-based website and data integration platform that makes it easier for municipalities to manage public-facing digital information and self-service. It combines a powerful headless CMS and integration framework with a suite of modules that help local governments achieve their customer service, operations, and digital transformation goals. SimpliCity facilitates moving towards a single source of truth for content and data.
“Partnering with the District of North Vancouver is a significant step forward in our mission to transform access to digital information and services for the public while providing heightened security. We are excited to support DNV in their journey towards enhanced digital engagement and service delivery," said Briana Sim, Founder & CEO, SimpliCity Digital Inc.
Before partnering with SimpliCity, the DNV faced technological limitations with its existing open-source platform, which would not support its future-oriented plans for public self-service and personalized web experiences. After comprehensive evaluations and rigorous research, the DNV recognized the substantial benefits of transitioning to SimpliCity’s next-generation platform. This transition supports the municipality’s needs and aspirations for enhanced digital services.
“We're transforming the ways we inform, engage, and serve our citizens online — while fostering a more digitally-enabled workforce — and SimpliCity is central to our evolution,” said Andrew Durnin, Director of Digital Services and Information Technology at the DNV. “Our collaboration with SimpliCity marks a new era in how we deliver online services to our community. This partnership is central to our efforts to create more user-friendly and interactive digital experiences for our citizens.”
About SimpliCity Digital Inc (SimpliCity™):
SimpliCity isn't just about technology — it's about transforming how municipalities interact with their communities, creating one front door for the public to access local government information and digital services. Communications and IT teams are empowered to work together to achieve a single source of truth for content by combining effortless content management and publishing with omnichannel-ready structured data and API integrations. SimpliCity fosters trust and strengthens customer-centric relationships by providing better access to information and services online, along with tools that streamline employees’ daily tasks. Now is the time for more meaningful work and positive public experiences. SimpliCity is proud to be a Microsoft for Startups member and recognized as a 2024 FoundersBeta Top 100 Company.
About the District of North Vancouver, BC:
Located on Metro Vancouver’s North Shore, the District of North Vancouver extends from the Capilano River in the west, to Indian Arm in the east, and from Burrard Inlet northwards to the Coast Mountains. With a population of just over 96,000 and a total land area of just over 16,000 hectares, the District is the largest of the three North Shore municipalities. The District’s unique geography and location combine to offer the benefits of simultaneously being part of a dynamic metropolitan region while living next door to a vast natural wilderness.
