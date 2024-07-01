Core Health and Fitness CEO Bryan O’Rourke Announce New Financial Partner Franklin Square
Core Health and Fitness is proud to announce a financing transaction with Franklin Square, marking an important moment for the company and CEO Bryan K. O'Rourke
Our team of 1700 professionals is committed to making Core Health and Fitness the partner of choice in the fitness industry as we work together to share our passion for fitness.”VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Health and Fitness, a leading player in the global fitness and wellness industry, is proud to announce it has closed a financing transaction with Franklin Square. This significant milestone marks an important moment in the company’s plans to execute its strategic growth strategy.
— Bryan O'Rourke
Bryan K. O’Rourke, CEO of Core Health and Fitness, said, “The commitment from Franklin Square to provide additional financial resources will enable our company to continue building momentum in serving our customers and partners with quality fitness products and solutions in over 100 countries around the world. Our team of over 1,700 professionals are committed to making Core Health and Fitness the partner of choice in the fitness industry as we work together to share our passion for fitness and make the world a healthier place.”
Houlihan and Lokey, a leading global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and financial restructurings, advised Core Health and Fitness on the financing transaction. Specific terms of the financing were not disclosed.
Gainline Capital Partners co-founder Rick Sullivan shared his thoughts, “The team at Gainline is appreciative of the support of Franklin Square and PNC as we continue to support Core and its talented leadership team. Core’s stable of leading brands and unique position in the global fitness industry position the Company for continued success and growth.”
For more information about Core Health and Fitness and its leading global brands, including Stairmaster, Schwinn, Star Trac, Throwdown, Nautilus, and Wexer, please visit www.corehandf.com.
About Core Health & Fitness
At Core Health & Fitness, we bring innovative health and fitness solutions to the global market. We’re home to brands like StairMaster, Nautilus, Throwdown, Star Trac, Schwinn, Jacob’s Ladder, and Wexer. Offering a combination of equipment, trainer education, and digital fitness solutions, we press into the future of fitness to ensure the creation of quality products and programming that meet the needs of an ever-evolving industry. Beyond products, installation, customer service, and support, Core can also provide financing options and a variety of partner connections that can build out your entire facility, no matter the size. Visit us at www.corehealthandfitness.com.
Brandi J Bergeron
Moon Mission Media
+1 713-499-0197
bjudebergeron@gmail.com