Arrests Made in Northwest Robbery

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announces two arrests has been made in a robbery in Northwest.

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, the suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspects snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene. Moments later the suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

22-year-old Louis Morton and 23-year-old Jazmine Fuller both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

CCN: 2095235

