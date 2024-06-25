Qreli Unveils Expanded Capabilities: Any API, No Code, and Embedded AI for the Modern Age
Quickly Build and Deliver Solutions with any AI and API - Redefining the Future of Custom AI Solutions and App EnhancementsDOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiming to accelerate the way developers and businesses quickly build intelligent applications, Qreli has announced an expansion of its platform's capabilities. Qreli now empowers users to create and deliver custom solutions in minutes, seamlessly embed cutting-edge AI, and breathe new life into older, complex web applications.
Key Benefits of Qreli’s Expanded Capabilities:
1. Build and Deliver Custom Solutions in Minutes
Qreli introduces an unparalleled ease of development, likened to a "Turing Machine for the AI Age." This innovation equips users to focus squarely on problem-solving rather than the nitty-gritty of coding and implementation. With powerful, flexible no-code tools, users can design, test, and deploy their bespoke solutions with a drag-and-drop interface that gets the job done at the speed of thought.
2. Seamlessly Embed Any API and AI in App Workflows
Qreli’s expanded toolkit now includes native support for ChatGPT and API access to leading AI models such as Claude, Gemini, and Grok. This allows users to integrate advanced AI capabilities directly into their application flows, augmenting their solutions with intelligent functionalities. Control multiple AIs, orchestrate multiple APIs, and mix results to quickly create a sophisticated solution.
3. Enhance and Extend Older Web Applications
Maintaining and upgrading legacy systems can be a daunting task. With Qreli, users can seamlessly embed new functionalities side-by-side into existing web apps, regardless of the complexity or age of the codebase. This capability transforms laborious maintenance tasks into streamlined enhancements, ensuring that older applications can keep pace with the latest technological advancements. This capability is available for any API-driven web app.
Qreli’s Feature Highlights:
White Label: Craft brand-unique solutions and embed apps anywhere.
Powerful & Flexible: Break free from traditional no-code limitations.
Any AI & API: Utilize extensive Qreli API library or add company-specific APIs, combining powers of ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and more.
Cost-Effective: Start free, scale affordably, with no hidden costs for API usage.
Drag-and-Drop Interface: Design, test, and deploy in seconds.
Transient Mode: Store nothing on Qreli and only compute and mix data between systems.
Internet Scale: Serve from 1 to 1 million users effortlessly on AWS serverless architecture.
Security Built-In: Everything encrypted in transit and at rest. Lock apps to run from specified domains only.
Real-Time Engagement Metrics: Automatically tracks and provides detailed user interaction data.
Ben Klinger, Head of Marketing, stated, "With this expansion, we are giving developers and businesses the ultimate toolkit to turn their ideas into reality, fast. The ability to integrate any AI into your workflow, coupled with the ease of enhancing existing applications, means anyone can now achieve unprecedented levels of productivity and innovation."
Qreli’s expanded capabilities promise to be a game-changer for developers, entrepreneurs, businesses, and anyone looking to harness the power of AI and APIs in today's competitive environment.
For more information and to sign up, please visit https://qreli.com.
About Qreli:
Qreli is a pioneer in no-code and low-code platforms, dedicated to making the power of AI and modern computing accessible to everyone. Its mission is to empower users to solve complex problems effortlessly and deliver highly customized solutions at lightning speed.
