Post Session Report :: Monday, June 24, 2024

SB 1157, PN 1536 (Argall) – This bill allows a six-year-old child diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder to be exempted from compulsory school attendance to obtain an additional year of early intervention services. A vote of 28-22 was recorded.

SB 1231, PN 1666 (Baker) – The bill amends Title 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries) by making (1) technical changes consistent with the Uniform Trust Code, providing for the establishment of “directed trusts” in accordance with the Uniform Directed Trust Act, and (3) providing for nonjudicial settlements of trust accounts. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SR 258, PN 1505 (Rothman) – This resolution urges Congress to pass legislation permitting the commercial licensing of drivers to those aged 18, 19, and 20 years old. The resolution was adopted by a vote of 31-19.

