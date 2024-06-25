SmarterSign Transforms Surfin' Chicken's Customer Experience with Innovative Digital Menu Boards
SmarterSign helps create a powerful customer experience with Digital Menu Boards at Surfin' Chicken locations throughout the country.
We are thrilled to partner with Surfin' Chicken to bring digital menu boards to their customers”HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmarterSign, a leading provider of digital signage solutions, is proud to announce the successful deployment of cutting-edge digital menu boards at Surfin' Chicken, a renowned quick-service restaurant known for its innovative chicken dishes. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the customer experience by enhancing visual appeal and operational efficiency through advanced digital menu board design.
The introduction of digital menu boards at Surfin' Chicken represents a significant leap forward in the restaurant's commitment to leveraging modern technology to improve customer engagement and streamline operations. The benefits of these digital menu boards include:
Dynamic Content Display: Surfin' Chicken can now update its menu in real-time, showcasing new items, daily specials, and promotions instantly. This ensures that customers are always informed about the latest offerings, keeping the menu fresh and exciting.
Enhanced Visual Appeal: Featuring high-resolution graphics and vibrant displays, the digital menu boards make menu items more enticing. The captivating visuals are designed to attract customers' attention and stimulate their appetite, leading to increased sales.
Operational Efficiency: Digital menu boards simplify the process of updating menus. Changes can be made remotely and implemented across all locations simultaneously, saving time and reducing the potential for human error.
SmarterSign's expertise in digital menu board design has been instrumental in creating a system that not only aligns with Surfin' Chicken's brand identity but also elevates it. The design services provided by SmarterSign include:
Custom Content Creation: Our team of designers developed content that reflects Surfin' Chicken's vibrant and fun brand personality. Each digital menu board is tailored to highlight the unique qualities of Surfin' Chicken's menu items.
Brand Integration: Ensuring consistent branding across all digital menu boards, we have incorporated Surfin' Chicken's logo, colors, and thematic elements, reinforcing brand recognition and loyalty.
"We are thrilled to partner with Surfin' Chicken to bring digital menu boards to their customers," said Gregg Zinn, CEO of SmarterSign. "Our innovative digital menu board software allows Surfin' Chicken to present their menu in a more dynamic and engaging way, ultimately enhancing the customer experience and supporting their growth objectives."
The deployment of digital menu boards at Surfin' Chicken locations is part of the restaurant's broader strategy to use technology for improved customer service and operational excellence.
For more information about SmarterSign and our digital menu board software and services, please visit https://www.smartersign.com/digital-menu-boards.
About SmarterSign
SmarterSign has been a trusted provider of high-quality digital signage solutions for nearly 18 years, with significant expertise in digital menu boards. Their cutting-edge platform is designed to put business owners in complete control of their digital signage needs. With a track record of excellence, SmarterSign has established itself as a leader in the industry.
Headquartered in New York, SmarterSign operates with a customer-centric approach, ensuring businesses have the tools and support they need to succeed. Their team of experts leverages innovative technology to create visually captivating digital menu boards that enhance customer engagement and drive brand visibility. With a commitment to delivering exceptional digital signage solutions, SmarterSign continues to empower businesses across various industries.
About Surfin' Chicken
Surfin' Chicken is a popular quick-service restaurant specializing in delicious and innovative chicken dishes. With a focus on quality, flavor, and customer satisfaction, Surfin' Chicken continues to grow and delight customers with its unique menu offerings. Surfin’ Chicken currently has locations in Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas.
