Lake Tahoe Electric Transportation Forum August 22 Highlights Air Quality, Water Clarity Benefits
An electric boat, electric vehicles, e-bikes, e-scooters, and other clean transportation and technologies will be displayed.
Transportation at Lake Tahoe should be the model for the rest of the world. We invite people who share this vision to get involved with this event and effort as soon as possible.”STATELINE, NEVADA, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second annual Lake Tahoe Electric Transportation Forum will take place August 22, 2024, at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.
— Kevin McGehee
“Electric transportation is vital to Lake Tahoe’s future,” said Kevin McGehee, a government affairs professional and forum organizer. “Emissions from internal combustion engines are a significant threat to the water quality of the lake as well as to human health climate.”
“Electricity is the cleanest fuel available to power Nevada’s and California’s transportation needs,” said event organizer Lina Tanner, a Nevada-based energy and natural resources attorney. “Accelerating the use of electric transportation at Lake Tahoe is vitally important to protecting Lake Tahoe’s pristine environment. Electric transportation also benefits our local, state, and regional economies.”
“A growing number of businesses and government agencies have joined NV Energy and Liberty Utilities in making our 2024 forum possible,” said McGehee. “Our goal is to bring together experts, stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and others interested in sharing information and collaborating on solutions on an annual basis. We hope to grow this event into the ‘Davos’ of electric transportation. What better place than Lake Tahoe to convene political, business, and other leaders with the shared goal of developing clean, sustainable transportation models?”
“We encourage advocates and the public to attend this forum,” said Gavin Feiger, Policy Director of the League to Save Lake Tahoe, the premiere non-profit organization working to protect and restore the environmental health, sustainability, and scenic beauty of the Lake Tahoe Basin. “Proactively identifying opportunities as well as problems and finding solutions using science and innovation to take rapid action can be accelerated by meeting with diverse stakeholders sharing the common interest of protecting Lake Tahoe.”
The broad range of current sponsors of the 2024 Lake Tahoe Electric Transportation Forum includes NV Energy, Liberty Utilities, the League to Save Lake Tahoe; Stantec; the California Alternative Energy and Advanced Transportation Financing Authority (CAEATFA), the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT); the City of South Lake Tahoe; the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD); the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC); the Nevada Battery Coalition; Washoe County; the Sacramento Electric Vehicle Association; the Sacramento Clean Cities Coalition; UNR’s Business Environmental Program (BEP); the South Shore Transportation Management Association; the Tanner Law & Strategy Group, LTD; RedRock Studio; the Nevada Mining Association (NMA); Tahoe Blue Vodka; Giant Bicycles; Arc Boats; Vita-Power; Aqua-superPower; the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA); the Tahoe Fund; and the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association (NFADA.)
“We thank these leaders for their contributions to preserving the air and water quality of Lake Tahoe,” said McGehee. “We hope that other businesses, government agencies, and organizations will join them as event sponsors so that we can increase our efforts to reduce air and water pollution. There’s a lot of work to be done and we need to engage more stakeholders who love Lake Tahoe.”
“Solutions to transportation challenges such as traffic congestion are much broader than just replacing internal combustion cars with electric cars,” said Brian Hitchcock of Commute with Enterprise, a company providing vanpool services to employees of Tahoe businesses. “Through last year’s forum we connected with many South Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce businesses and were able to help reduce the number of cars coming into the basin, reducing overall traffic congestion.”
Still, auto and other transportation should be electrified whenever possible, organizers emphasized.
“Auto pollution exacerbates respiratory illnesses for children, seniors, and people with pre-existing conditions like asthma-- as well as degrade the water quality of Lake Tahoe,” said Tanner.
“Electric transportation benefits everyone, not just people driving electric cars. In addition to benefiting air quality and health, studies show that electric ratepayers will benefit with more electric cars on the road,” added Tanner. “EVs can be charged at night when there’s a lot of unused capacity, improving the overall economics and efficiency of the electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems.”
“This is a critical time to seize opportunities and work together to overcome challenges,” said McGehee. “Transportation at Lake Tahoe should be the model for the rest of the world. We invite people who share this vision to get involved with this event and effort as soon as possible.”
