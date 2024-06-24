Submit Release
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Crews in Communities

OKLAHOMA CITY – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews are going door-to-door in Blaine, Caddo, Custer, Delaware, Jackson, Mayes, Muskogee and Rogers counties to meet with residents affected by the May 19-28 storms and tornadoes.

These crews can help you apply for FEMA assistance, identify needs and make connections with local, state, federal and voluntary agencies. They can also:

  • Provide flyers explaining how to apply for assistance
  • Check the status of an application and make minor changes
  • Contact community groups, faith-based organizations and businesses that can distribute information about disaster assistance
  • Identify organizations providing recovery-related services or resources
  • Gather information about impacts to communities
  • Share civil rights and disability integration resources to ensure equal access

FEMA staff carry a badge with their photograph, and will never ask for money. If you meet people offering assistance, ask to see their ID before giving any personal information.

To apply for FEMA assistance:

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4791. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.

