SKMF Acoustic Sessions Kick Off on Monday

The St Kitts Music Festival (SKMF) takes its homegrown marketing to another level with a new initiative, a series of Acoustic Sessions. The Dock in Frigate Bay will host the first session at 7 pm on Monday, 24 June 2024. Admission is free. This debut stint will feature various local artists showcasing their musical skills in a picturesque location.

Acts included in the first-ever SKMF Acoustics are Collin Wyatt, Astro, Vakiel, Ease Out, Rucas, and Footsy. Garlic Band out of sister isle Nevis will also be on show at this magical music moment. 5 Star Pino will host the event and patrons should expect an evening of acoustic fantasy designed for music lovers.

The Acoustic Sessions move to No Rush Bar in Port Zante on Tuesday, 25 June for a lunchtime presentation. From 12 noon to 2pm patrons will again be entertained by a host of top-tier homegrown entertainers showcasing their musical ability to locals and visitors alike. This event promises an engaging and vibrant atmosphere, highlighting the rich musical culture of St. Kitts.

The series of SKMF Acoustic Sessions concludes on Wednesday 26 June at Buckleys Food Court. A delicate menu of specials will be offered to attendees between 12 noon and 2pm from the various restaurants located there.

For the past twenty-six (26) years, the SKMF has featured an impressive lineup of homegrown, regional, and international artists offering a diverse range of musical genres.