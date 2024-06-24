LLYC partners with Babson College to launch the school’s first Spanish-language executive education program
The new program offers networking and education opportunities to top Hispanic executives from the Americas and Spain.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LLYC, a global marketing and corporate affairs firm, has partnered with Babson College to launch “Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Impact (ELI),” the school’s first executive education program delivered in Spanish. This initiative will provide top executives within the Hispanic community in the U.S., Latin America, and Spain with new academic and networking opportunities.
"This joint program marks a significant milestone for both organizations,” stated Pablo Turletti, Partner & CEO of Marketing Impact at LLYC. “ELI merges Babson College’s prestige and academic excellence with LLYC's cutting-edge expertise in entrepreneurship; creative strategies; and advanced management, marketing, and communication technologies.”
Designed for C-suite executives with at least 10 years of experience working in organizations with a business volume of over $25 million, this 3-month hybrid course includes both online modules and in-person sessions at Babson’s Miami campus. The program provides exceptional educational content from Babson professors and LLYC professionals, focusing on developing decision-making skills and showcasing practical applications to maximize return on investment for executives and their organizations.
“We are excited to launch this new program in Spanish, furthering Babson’s mission to empower entrepreneurial leaders around the world in order to generate social and economic value,” commented D.R. Widder, Vice President of Innovation at Babson College. “This partnership builds on Babson’s long history in South and Latin America and our extensive global vision, supported by our prestigious global alumni network.”
Founded in 1919, Babson College is consistently recognized as the top institution for entrepreneurship by U.S. News & World Report. The Wall Street Journal recently ranked Babson among the 10 best universities in the United States, naming it No. 1 in career readiness.
About LLYC
LLYC (BME:LLYC) is a global Corporate Affairs and Marketing consulting firm that partners with its clients in creativity, influence, and innovation to enhance and protect the value of their businesses, turning every day into an opportunity to grow their brands.
Founded in 1995, LLYC is present in the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego, Washington, DC, Grand Rapids, Detroit, St. Louis and Phoenix), Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Brussels, Colombia, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and Spain (Madrid and Barcelona).
In 2023, LLYC's operating revenues exceeded 83.1 million euros. LLYC is ranked as one of the 40 largest communications companies worldwide, according to PRWeek and PRovoke. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America in 2023 by PRovoke.
About Babson College
Babson College prepares and empowers entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value everywhere. We shape the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge, skills, and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in organizations of all types and sizes. An international leader in entrepreneurship education recognized globally by U.S. News & World Report, our undergraduate, graduate, executive programs, and partnership opportunities are tailored to the needs of our world.
Sandra Ramos
LLYC
email us here