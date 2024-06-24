SmarterSign Unveils Exciting New Features for Digital Signage and Digital Menu Boards
SmarterSign continues to lead the way in the digital signage industry with new features designed to maximize digital signage and digital menu boards.
We continue to enhance the SmarterSign system based on the invaluable input from our users around the world.”HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmarterSign, a leading innovator in the digital signage industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of several groundbreaking new features to its Digital Signage Platform. These enhancements are designed to provide businesses with unparalleled flexibility, creativity, and integration capabilities, particularly for those utilizing digital menu boards in the food and beverage sector.
— Gregg Zinn - CEO, SmarterSign
New Design Features: Enhanced Animation Engine
SmarterSign’s Digital Signage Platform now boasts an enhanced animation engine, setting a new standard for visual storytelling and engagement. The upgraded engine supports a wider range of animation styles, from subtle transitions to dynamic motion graphics, enabling businesses to create captivating content that grabs attention and communicates effectively. This advancement empowers users to design stunning digital menu boards that not only display menu items but also enhance the overall dining experience with eye-catching visuals and animations.
Enhanced Scheduling Tools: Advanced Scheduling and Flexible Menu Cycle Scheduling
The latest update introduces advanced scheduling tools that provide users with greater control and precision over their digital signage content. The advanced scheduling feature allows businesses to plan and execute their content strategy with pinpoint accuracy, ensuring that the right message is displayed at the right time. Whether it’s a limited-time offer or a seasonal promotion, the enhanced scheduling tools make it effortless to manage and update content.
Moreover, the flexible menu cycle scheduling feature is a game-changer for businesses using digital menu boards. This tool allows for seamless rotation and customization of menu items based on specific times of the day or week. For example, breakfast menus can transition smoothly to lunch and dinner offerings without manual intervention, ensuring that customers always see the most relevant options.
Enhanced Integrations: POS System Integration with Square and Clover
Recognizing the importance of streamlined operations, SmarterSign has expanded its integration capabilities with leading POS systems such as Square and Clover. This enhancement allows businesses to sync their digital menu boards directly with their POS systems, ensuring real-time updates and consistency between the menu displayed on the screen and the items available for order.
The integration with Square and Clover not only simplifies the management of digital menu boards but also enhances the customer experience by minimizing discrepancies and ensuring that all menu changes are reflected instantaneously. This seamless connection helps businesses operate more efficiently and provides customers with accurate and up-to-date information.
About SmarterSign
SmarterSign has been a trusted provider of high-quality digital signage solutions for nearly 18 years, with significant expertise in digital menu boards. Their cutting-edge platform is designed to put business owners in complete control of their digital signage needs. With a track record of excellence, SmarterSign has established itself as a leader in the industry.
Headquartered in New York, SmarterSign operates with a customer-centric approach, ensuring businesses have the tools and support they need to succeed. Their team of experts leverages innovative technology to create visually captivating digital menu boards that enhance customer engagement and drive brand visibility. With a commitment to delivering exceptional digital signage solutions, SmarterSign continues to empower businesses across various industries.
For more information about SmarterSign and its new features, please visit www.smartersign.com
Eden Grimaldi
SmarterSign
+1 888-907-6278
