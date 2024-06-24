TheHomeMag Recognized as a Highest-Scoring Business on Inc. Magazine’s 2024 Best Workplaces
Our culture is built on a foundation of collaboration, innovation, and a relentless commitment to excellence.”CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheHomeMag has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list results in a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.
At TheHomeMag, company culture centers on valuing team members. The company prioritizes creating an inclusive, empowering environment where every employee can thrive. The principle of “Clear the Path to Make it Easy” is embodied to ensure the team feels supported and valued. This involves actively removing obstacles and simplifying processes to streamline workflows. By prioritizing clarity and simplicity, the staff is empowered to work efficiently and effectively, delivering exceptional service to customers. TheHomeMag is dedicated to delivering premium, sustainable advertising materials, collaborating with industry experts to ensure quality and integrity. By promoting unity within the company, communities, and the broader industry, TheHomeMag aims to make positive impacts and contribute to vibrant futures in home improvement advertising.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each nominated company participated in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, including topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
Employee Testimonials and Company Culture
Tom Bohn, President & COO, emphasizes the company’s mission and culture: “Our culture is built on a foundation of collaboration, innovation, and a relentless commitment to excellence. Our mission to 'Clear the Path' helps us make work smoother, more personal, and ultimately awesome for everyone. We strive to create an environment where every team member feels valued, empowered, and inspired to achieve their best, both individually and as part of our collective mission to revolutionize the home improvement industry.”
Mike Hofman, Inc. editor-in-chief, adds: “Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture. We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”
At TheHomeMag, the belief in the power of a positive and supportive work environment is strong. Here are 10 reasons why it is a great culture/workplace to work:
Long-Term Commitment and Loyalty: Employees feel a sense of loyalty and commitment to the company because they are valued and recognized as important contributors to its success, fostering a positive cycle of dedication and productivity.
Company Service Vision: The company prioritizes "clearing the path" for its employees, ensuring obstacles are removed so they can focus on their respective roles effectively. This support not only enables employees to perform their best but also fosters a sense of trust and dependability within the team. Additionally, by extending this principle to clients, the company maintains a reputation for reliability and consistent delivery, fostering long-term relationships and satisfaction.
Family-like Community: The company cultivates a sense of belonging and camaraderie among employees, fostering a family-like atmosphere where everyone feels valued and supported.
Customer Focus: The company prioritizes clearing the path for clients, ensuring they feel supported and valued, which contributes to customer loyalty and satisfaction.
Clear Communication and Collaboration: The company emphasizes clear communication and collaboration, ensuring everyone is on the same page and works effectively together.
Flexibility and Understanding: The company is understanding of employees' personal lives and offers flexibility and accommodations when needed, promoting work-life balance.
Culture of Recognition and Celebration: The company culture shows achievements and successes, regardless of size, celebrated fostering positivity and recognition. Employees are regularly acknowledged and appreciated for their contributions, instilling a sense of value and motivation to excel within the team.
Culture of Continuous Development and Innovation: Employees are provided with opportunities for both growth and learning, fostering their personal and professional development while contributing to their overall satisfaction.
Supportive Team Atmosphere: Employees feel supported by their coworkers and leadership, creating a positive environment for growth and collaboration.
Encouragement and Positivity: There is a culture of encouragement, positivity, and happiness in the workplace, fostering motivation and productivity.
About TheHomeMag
The nation’s largest tech-enabled, multi-faceted home improvement media company is revolutionizing the way home improvement brands, solutions, and home-based companies connect with consumers. Founded in 2002, TheHomeMag was initially a pioneering effort to transform the print publication landscape, with its first issue reaching 100,000 homes in Lee and Collier counties. It quickly expanded to 69 markets across 29 states, now offering a robust lineup of print and digital advertising products and an AI-driven marketplace seamlessly connecting homeowners with professionals. For over two decades, TheHomeMag has remained at the forefront of the home improvement advertising industry in America. Known for connecting homeowners with top-tier professionals, TheHomeMag has established itself as an indispensable resource. For more information about TheHomeMag, visit thehomemag.com.
Marketplace by TheHomeMag
Connecting Homeowners with Professionals offers a seamless platform for homeowners to find and engage with certified home improvement professionals. It’s not just a directory; it’s a gateway to quality, reliability, and expertise. Homeowners can explore and connect with a network of trusted authorities in the home improvement field. The platform also offers an AI chat bot to inspire your next home improvement project, provide qualified professionals and see what your new space has the potential to look like! Visit AskHomey.com
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across varieties of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit inc.com.
