Vision Boutique Celebrates National Sunglasses Day with 50% Off Sunglasses* on June 27th

About

About Vision Boutique: Vision Boutique is established in the midwest, offering full-service vision solutions at 6 locations in Illinois and Indiana. A family-friendly brand, founded by Dr. Neil Boldus and Dr. Helen Tzanetakos, Vision Boutique is patient-focused, with a team of highly-skilled optometrists and opticians offering over 50 years of experience. Vision Boutique extends personalized vision care, comprehensive eye exams, eyewear, and ongoing health support to the community. Vision Boutique offers designer frames, contact lenses, and cutting-edge optical solutions for people of all ages! Specializing in: Dry Eyes, Eye Allergies, Eyeglasses, Contact Lenses, Blue Light Glasses, Sunglasses, Emergency Eye Care, Eye Exams, Computer Vision Syndrome, RGP, and Myopia Control Insurances Accepted: Aetna, BCBS, Cigna, UHC, Always, Avesis, Eyemed, Kraff, Spectera, VCP, VSP, Superior / Davis Versant Health, NVA

Vision Boutique Website