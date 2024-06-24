FWC: First prized bass caught in TrophyCatch pink tag contest

The pink tags are back! The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) TrophyCatch program is hosting another pink tag contest where biologists tagged and released trophy-sized bass with bright pink tags in different locations across the state. The first bass captured in each pink tag location is worth thousands of dollars in prizes!

Harry Linsinbigler IV caught a prized, pink-tagged bass (11 pounds, 4 ounces) in Lake Rochelle, one of the Northwest Winter Haven Chain of Lakes. He will receive $1,000 to AFTCO Fishing Apparel & Tackle and a $1,000 check from TrophyCatch sponsor, 888-BOAT-LAW.

There are five pink tag locations across the state, some of which have multiple tagged bass swimming in their waters. The locations include: Lake Lochloosa, Lake Beauclair, Lake Okeechobee, Porter Lake, and the Northwest Winter Haven Chain of Lakes (includes Lake Jessie, Lake Idylwild, Lake Hartridge, Lake Conine, Lake Rochelle, Lake Haines, Lake Smart and Lake Fannie).

The 12th season of TrophyCatch pink tag promotion ends on Sept. 30, so there is still time to catch one of the other tags swimming in these special fishing waters!

To claim their prize, lucky anglers landing a bass with a pink tag must cut and keep the tag and follow the submission instructions on the TrophyCatch website.

Anglers fishing these special waterbodies can also be rewarded for being a “Pink-Tag Chaser” and could win a pair of Bajío Sunglasses. Learn more on TrophyCatch.com.

Your participation in TrophyCatch helps the FWC better understand and conserve Florida's freshwater fisheries and informs priority work in managing trophy bass. For more information about the TrophyCatch program, email KP Clements at KP.Clements@MyFWC.com.