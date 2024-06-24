Help plan the future of the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area

Photos available

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites you to attend the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area 10-year Land Management Plan public hearing on Wednesday, July 24. The public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Vista Chambers, 2300 N Jog Road, West Palm Beach, FL, 33411.

One of Florida’s oldest wildlife management areas, the 60,478-acre J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area is in Palm Beach County between Florida's expanding urban Gold Coast to the east and more rural orange groves and agricultural fields to the west. The land serves as a transitional zone for the uplands of central Florida and the relatively flat Everglades, with some of the highest quality, relatively undisturbed pine flatwoods, hammocks and marshes that remain in south Florida. This natural landscape provides crucial habitat for a large assemblage of wildlife species, including the bald eagle. These conservation lands also protect important wetlands in the larger Everglades ecosystem, providing important watershed protection for Hungryland Slough and the Loxahatchee River. The J.W. Corbett WMA offers many opportunities for public recreation, including nearly year-round hunting, fishing, hiking, boating, camping, youth activities and horseback riding.

“The J.W. Corbett WMA, named after James Wiley Corbett, a former Florida Game and Freshwater Fish Commissioner and lifelong wildlife conservation advocate, was purchased to ensure the preservation of fish, wildlife and other natural and cultural resources for future generations, and to provide fish and wildlife-focused outdoor recreation opportunities to the public,” said Christina Omran, PWS, FWC Biological Administrator. “This Management Plan will specify how we intend to accomplish that goal.”

To obtain a copy of the draft elements of the Management Plan for J.W. Corbett WMA, contact Christina Omran, PWS, via email at Christina.Omran@MyFWC.com.

The public is encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to comment on and ask questions regarding the Land Management Plan. Maps, drawings and other information will be available on display.

For more information regarding this and other upcoming public hearings, visit MyFWC.com/Conservation then click “Terrestrial Conservation” and “Management.” Hunting and fishing regulations will not be included in this plan or public hearing; they are addressed through a separate public process.

Visit MyFWC.com/Hunting or MyFWC.com/Fishing to learn more about hunting and fishing regulations.

Pursuant to Chapters 253 and 259, Florida Statutes, all lands purchased with public funds must have a Land Management Plan that ensures the property will be managed in a manner that is consistent with the intended purposes of the purchase.

