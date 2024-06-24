Submit Release
Congressional Briefing: Syndemic Approaches to Ending the HIV, Hepatitis, and STI Epidemics

Implications and Impact of FY 2025 Appropriations on Public Health

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA CONTACTS:
Pavni Guharoy, pguharoy@nmac.org, 240-372-8394 & Karen Addis, karen@addispr.com, 301-787-2394

WHO: The Partnership to End HIV, STDS, and Hepatitis, which comprises five of the nation’s leading organizations focused on ending the HIV, STD, and hepatitis epidemics in the United States.

Partnership organizations include:
• AIDS United
• NASTAD
• National Coalition of STD Directors
• NMAC
• The AIDS Institute

WHAT: Briefing on FY 2025 appropriations bills addressing federal funding for HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and hepatitis programs.

WHEN: June 27, 2024 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: 385 Russell Senate Office Building, 2 Constitution Avenue NE, Washington, DC 20002

TOPICS: Panelists to discuss:
• Syndemic approaches to HIV, STI, and viral hepatitis epidemics
• Current funding levels and their impact
• Evidence-based needs, effective syndemic policies, and proposed budget allocations
• Implications of FY 2025 appropriations on public health outcomes

PANELISTS: Moderator: Harold Phillips, NMAC Deputy Director of Programs, and former director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy

Speakers:
• Lindsey Dawson, Associate Director for HIV Policy/Director for LGBTQ Health Policy, Kaiser Family Foundation
• Dr. Billie Swiggard, Researcher and Physician, Mazzoni Center in Philadelphia
• Dr. Maria Corcorran, Assistant Professor, University of Washington, and Physician at SHE/Aurora Clinic

# # #

Pavni Guharoy
NMAC
+1 240-372-8394
