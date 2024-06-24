HIP Video Promo Presents: LightLongLife releases brand new music video 'I Got Lost'

Alex Tsaga, the mastermind behind LightLongLife, drops dreamy new single "I Got Lost"

PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LightlongLife, the musical expression of world traveler Alex Tsaga, merges rock’s raw energy, pop’s catchy hooks, and ethereal soundscapes, all while presenting lyrics that delve into personal growth and transformation. This project represents the culmination of Alex’s extensive retreats, self-exploration, and personal challenges. LightlongLife emerged in 2014 during a transformative retreat deep in the Amazon rainforest. Over the next decade, Alex traveled widely, refining his musical talents while battling mental and physical health issues. His unwavering determination has led to the creation of LightlongLife, which mirrors his profound transformation, challenges, and insights. (this sentence has been deleted)

Through his music, lyrics, and visuals, Alex encourages listeners to overcome their limitations and fears, helping them to embrace their full potential, and find inner harmony. LightlongLife invites listeners on a journey through life’s highs and lows, exploring the world’s hidden beauties and the inevitable dark periods, helping them to discover their true selves

“I Got Lost” is a dreamy, uplifting, and reflective anthem for anyone on a journey to self-discovery. It invites listeners to join in the quest for personal growth and transformation, reflecting Alex’s spiritual struggles and path to finding inner harmony and his true life’s direction. The new song tackles themes like confronting fears, societal pressures, and searching for a true life path. The chorus, “I Got Lost To Find Myself,” powerfully conveys the journey of shedding one’s false self to discover the true self, beyond personality, social conditioning, and inner negativity. There is no denying that this debut single invites listeners to embark on their own journeys of self-discovery and healing.

The “I Got Lost” clip enhances the song’s message, featuring stunning clips of Alex in various exotic locations: the vast expanse of the Dubai desert, the serene scenery of the Maldives, the jungle of Thailand, and the lush landscapes of Bali. Each location symbolizes different aspects of his journey. The inspirational narrative of Alex’s journey is portrayed through visual storytelling, with each frame meticulously crafted to evoke a sense of wonder, introspection, and hope. The video not only accompanies the music but deepens its message, illustrating Alex’s quest for personal growth and inner harmony. It invites viewers to share in his revelations. It encourages them to embark on their paths of self-discovery and transformation, making the visual experience as inspiring as it is visually captivating.

More LightLongLife at HIP Video Promo

More LightLongLife on YouTube

More LightLongLife on Instagram