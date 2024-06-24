Learnexus Recognized as One of Training Industry’s Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Companies of 2024

Learnexus has been selected as one of the 2024 Training Industry Top Staffing and Temporary Resources Companies.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learnexus is honored to announce its selection as one of the Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Companies of 2024 by Training Industry, a leader in Learning and Development.

“We are thrilled to be chosen by Training Industry for its Top 20 of 2024.” said Peter Enestrom, Learnexus CEO and Co-Founder. “This honor reflects our commitment to empower Learning & Development leaders through Community, Professional Development, and access to On-Demand Consultants.”

“Our Community enables learning professionals to network and attend group workshops, and our Professional Development offerings give leaders the one-on-one skills they need to succeed in today’s fast-paced environment. We’re able to support these endeavors through our On-Demand Consultants platform that allows leaders to meet their learning needs at any scale in a time when teams are being asked to do more with less.”

Training Industry selected Learnexus on the following criteria:

• Breadth and quality of staff augmentation services and resources offered

• Industry visibility, innovation and overall impact on the learning services market

• Quality of clients and user representation

• Business performance and growth

Learnexus now works with hundreds of hiring managers from dozens of enterprise customers from the Fortune 1000 and has 3,000+ vetted consultants on its On-Demand platform.

About Learnexus

Learnexus empowers Learning & Development leaders with our Community, Professional Development, and On-Demand Consultants. Our Community offers networking and group workshops, while our Professional Development provides one-on-one coaching. Through our On-Demand Consultants platform, leaders can easily scale their learning needs, helping them succeed in today’s fast-paced environment.

About Training Industry

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.