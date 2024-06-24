State Project Improvement (SPI) grants

Request for Applications: SPI-024

$4,850,000 is available for the 2023-25 biennium to state agencies including public higher education institutions.

Applications will be reviewed for award on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications will be accepted as long as funding is available.

The period of performance will end June 30, 2025. Projects may already be under contract or in construction at the time of application, however costs will not be reimbursed retroactively.

Applicants with Tier 1 buildings will be prioritized (those over 50,000 sq. ft. and required to comply with Washington’s Clean Buildings Performance Standard.) Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis as long as funding remains.

The application review period for all buildings – Tier 1, Tier 2 and other facilities – opened June 20.

Commerce will award funds to projects that meet the minimum qualifications and award criteria listed in the RFA. We will make awards in the order that we receive applications, until we have awarded all funding or the application deadline has passed.

Eligible projects

An eligible project starts with currently funded minor works, stand-alone, or emergency repair projects at facilities owned by an eligible agency. The project must repair or replace existing building systems, such as HVAC, lighting, insulation, windows or other mechanical systems. This is the “baseline project.”

Applicants will propose an improvement to the baseline project that increases energy efficiency and environmental performance. This is the “alternative project.” The grant will fund the increased costs of the alternative project over the baseline project. The award cannot be more than twice the total baseline project cost.

Additionally, if the project installs heating devices or equipment, the project must, whenever possible and most cost-effective, select devices and systems that do not use fossil fuels.

Applications will include: Clean Buildings Form F for Tier 1 Buildings, LCCA Life Cycle Cost Tool for others Description of baseline project, alternative project and budget



Tentative Schedule:

May 23, 2024 RFA and application release – accepted on a rolling basis

May 28, 2024 Pre-Application Conference – View the webinar recording

Early June Tier 1 applications reviewed on first-come, first-serve basis as funding available

June 20, 2024 Review of Tier 2 buildings begins as long as funding is available

Second half July Award notifications as approved

View the Request for Applications (RFA) document and solicitation materials