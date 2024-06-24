Survey of Hawaiian Spelling for Molokai Street Signs

Main, News Posted on Jun 24, 2024 in Highways News

HDOT is seeking input on the Hawaiian spelling for our street signs from Native Hawaiian Organizations and community members with cultural knowledge or insights on the areas covered by the street signs.

There are a lot of streets listed, you do not need to comment on every one to participate in the survey. Please note that this is not a comprehensive list of HDOT streets. For the list of Molokai roads in HDOT jurisdiction, visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/home/maui/state-roads-and-highways/

Please complete the survey here: https://arcg.is/1Gf8jP

We greatly appreciate your input and support as we work to incorporate Hawaiian spelling into HDOT street signs. For additional information please contact (…)