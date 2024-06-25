COUNTRY BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL SET TO RETURN TO MIAMI IN NOVEMBER

Photo courtesy of Loud And Live

Country icons ZAC BROWN BAND & CARRIE UNDERWOOD slated to headline star-studded lineup includes DUSTIN LYNCH, CHASE RICE, & DIPLO PRESENTS THOMAS WESLEY

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loud And Live, the Miami-based, leading global entertainment, marketing, and live events company, announced the lineup for the second edition of the Country Bay Music Festival, scheduled to take place November 9-10 at the iconic and picturesque Miami Marine Stadium, located just minutes from downtown Miami in Key Biscayne.

The Zac Brown Band and Carrie Underwood top the impressive – and expanded – festival bill, along with big-name stars Dustin Lynch, Chase Rice, and Diplo presents Thomas Wesley. Also set to perform are some of the hottest acts in country music – Chris Janson, Parmalee, Gabby Barrett, Chayce Beckham, Niko Moon, and Redferrin. Rounding out the festival roster are rising stars, such as Chase Matthew, Willie Jones, RVSHVD, Owen Riegling, and Dee Jay Silver who will be making his return to the grand stage along with Miami-born Orlando Mendez. Also representing South Florida will be Ryan Montgomery and DJ ILLMANIK.

The inaugural festival was an unqualified success, attracting tens of thousands of country music fans who took in riveting shows from Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, and Sam Hunt (among other artists), by land or anchored by bayside, while enjoying scrumptious, down-home cuisine and festive line dancing. Wilson has snared 13 awards: from the Country Music Association (7) and the Academy of Country Music (6). Rhett has recorded 21 chart-topping singles on Billboard’s charts; Hunt is the only male country artist to release four No. 1 singles from a debut album (Montevallo) This year’s installment is sure to deliver another unforgettable two days of non-stop entertainment and celebration of all things country.

“The success of last year’s Country Bay Music Festival was immensely rewarding,” said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. “As a first-year festival, we not only hosted a premier country music festival in Miami featuring stellar artists, but also provided an exceptional experience for our music fans and partner sponsors. The festival reaffirmed our city's reputation as a vibrant playground and established Miami as a must-visit destination for country music enthusiasts from around the world.”

A must-see group at this year's festival is the multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning group Zac Brown Band, who will be bringing their “Chicken Fried” classic to Miami. Throughout their career spanning more than a decade, this hard-gigging band from Atlanta has scored six consecutive albums that reached the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. The group has won three GRAMMY® Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010.

Festival headliner Carrie Underwood hardly needs an introduction, save the fact she is the best-selling female country artist of all time, selling more than 85 million records worldwide. The charismatic Oklahoma native recorded 28 chart-topping singles (14 of which she co-wrote) and is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards.

A unique festival entry is GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ, producer, and songwriter Diplo, a prominent figure in dance music circles who has jumped headlong into country music via his electro-cowboy persona, Thomas Wesley. Diplo is known for his eclectic, ‘80s-oriented mashups, mixtapes, and live sets. Diplo’s collaborations with pop superstar Justin Bieber, R&B chanteuse Sia and country idol, Morgan Wallen have racked up more than two billion streams on Spotify.

In addition to the main stage performances, festivalgoers can immerse themselves in the country music experience with a variety of activities and food vendors serving up delicious fare. With its stunning waterfront location and vibrant atmosphere, the Miami Marine Stadium provides the perfect backdrop for a weekend of music and dancing.

This year, the festival will feature Country Carnival, which will offer breathtaking views from the southern swings and plenty of fun-filled games, as well as delectable sweets and treats. Apart from the rides, festival attendees can stomp their boots while putting their line dancing skills to the test or challenge the mechanical bull at the revamped Saloon.

The Boots and Beer Garden serves up a chill sports bar vibe while at the GrubMarket you can indulge in a food lover’s paradise with an array of options - juicy burgers, vegan delights, plus a specialty cocktail or an ice-cold seltzer.

Country Bay Music Festival Tickets will be available for purchase beginning this Friday, June 14th at 10am EST, starting at $194.99.

Attendees can receive festival notifications by signing up at https://countrybaymusicfestival.com/tickets/.

ABOUT LOUD AND LIVE

Loud And Live, a live events, media, marketing, and entertainment company, expertly fuses music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences. www.loudlive.com