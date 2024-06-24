First Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) have declared a dividend of 45 cents per share payable on July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business July 1, 2024.
First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
For more information contact:
Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6000
