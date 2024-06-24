NURSE'S EASY LIFT & POSITIONER RECEIVES U.S. & INT. PATENTS AS THE WORLD'S FIRST MODULAR MATTRESS-TOP HEALER & ASSISTANT
Legs cushion can lift both calves at any height to aid circulation or hold a leg and knee still for better healing.
With 11 interchangeable cushions, this revolutionary 4-pound portable lift performs 31 medical and hygienic tasks from atop a mattress, couch, chair or table.
Doctors, therapists, assistants and nurses will be encouraged to communicate their specific needs over time resulting in new cushion designs.”NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Healthcare Equipment LLC has just received a utility patent No. 11986430 for their mattress-top, patient lift and positioning device. Their Nurse's Easy Lift and Positioner www.nurseslift.com is portable, lightweight, and benefits nurses and patients alike. Being equivalent to a second set of super strong hands, the lift protects nurses and caregivers from strains while providing patients with a secure platform from which they can be lifted and held.
The Nurse’s Easy Lift and Positioner is modular and aids 31 medically necessary functions via 11 body contoured EVA foam cushions. Each cushion is more comfortable, precise, permanent and secure than a tower of pillows or gripping hands. These 11 cushions click in and out of the lift in seconds making the machine many devices in one. Together they perform 31 tasks including (but not limited to) turning a patient to prevent bed sores, leaning a patient’s torso for cleaning a BM, propping homebound patients up for feeding, raising a patient’s legs for pulmonary relief and holding a leg and knee still and upright for proper healing.
Loading a patient into the cushion takes ten seconds, not ten minutes because there are no straps or slings to assemble under the patient. With the Nurse’s Easy Lift and Positioner, workers just raise the patient momentarily and slide the cushion-topped device under them. A Hoyer lift for example, requires a worker waste 10-15 minutes just placing a patient into its sling. This newly patented lift device pushes from below instead of pulling from above, taking workers a few seconds to load a patient into a comfortable, enveloping cushion.
The Nurse’s Easy Lift and Positioner’s task-focused cushions hold arms, legs, torso, or head and neck fully supported and at the perfect height and angle indefinitely. It is capable of moving patients up and down and side to side, thereby protecting nurses and assistants from back and shoulder injuries often occurring during common everyday activities. In addition, when used horizontally in its optional stand, the device exercises legs as therapy and prevents patients from sliding down the mattress when inclined. But the lift’s most notable function is holding a dislocated or broken limb still and supported at the perfect height and angle, indefinitely for enhanced healing and pain relief.
The Nurse’s Easy Lift and Positioner weighs under four pounds, equivalent to half a gallon of milk. This feat was achieved by using ultra light materials and designing the lift without a motor or batteries onboard. The powered device goes up and down via a separate battery-powered driver, having a socket end that attaches to the lift’s central lifting bolt. Both the lift and rechargeable socket driver are light enough for a six-year-old to raise above their head. And the lift disassembles to fit into a backpack or duffle bag. So, in addition to benefiting nurses, family caregivers, and A.L.F. workers… traveling healthcare workers can use it as well.
Nurses have the highest injury rates of any profession and desperately need this device along with family members caring for elderly or injured relatives at home. And with populations getting heavier, living longer, and now arriving at this final phase of life in great numbers, the marketplace is ripe for such a small, light and portable assistant.
All elements of the lift are ultralight and ultra-strong; being made primarily of Carbon Fiber or Aluminum, and optional Titanium hardware. The Nurse's Easy Lift and Positioner utilizes the advantages of mechanical jack technology modified to suit the specific needs of an attendant wishing to lift, lower, position or maneuver a particular body part. This is particularly needed with an immobile, obese, or otherwise incapacitated patient.
In addition, it is noteworthy to mention:
*Through use of its patent-pending solo assistant patient strap, nurses can use the device completely by themselves.
* The device can be used underwater or in an MRI since all materials in the construction of the lift are rust proof and non-metallic.
* Doctors, therapists, assistants and nurses will be encouraged to communicate their specific needs over time resulting in new cushion designs.
* Nurses will not have to check on patients as often, knowing they are secure and not subject to pillow tower slippage.
Modern Healthcare Equipment LLC is currently looking for a company to acquire the US and international patent rights via sale or license agreement.
