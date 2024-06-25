Rising Artist 'Known As Ocean' is Staying Consistent with Upcoming Single 'Thats Crazy' Set to Be Released in July
Following the announcement, "Thats Crazy," is already gaining traction among his fans.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of “Pak Flippa,” the rising music artist from Miami, “Known As Ocean,” is all set to release his latest single, "Thats Crazy," in July. Following the announcement on Instagram, the song is already already attracting attention, promising to be another favorite among fans and club-goers alike.
“Known As Ocean” is known for capturing the attention of the music industry with his consistent output of fresh new songs that have made him a popular name in Florida. His recent hit, "Pak Flippa," is already popular in Miami's club scene.
“Known As Ocean,” recognized for his dynamic approach to rap, he blends melodic cadences with sharp wordplay, distinguishing him from other artists. His ability to craft complex narratives into catchy beats has caught the eye of the industry, highlighted by his recent collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer MXV. This partnership has added a new level of depth to his music, evident in the excitement building around his upcoming release.
"Thats Crazy" is not just a continuation of Known As Ocean’s artistic journey; it reflects his growth and evolving artistry. Described by insiders as a mix of compelling rhythms and poignant lyrics, the track showcases Ocean’s unique voice and talent for creating resonant music. With his tracks regularly played in Miami’s top nightclubs, it is clear that his music entertains and connects with a broad audience.
The success of "Pak Flippa," featuring Chico Smoke, has demonstrated Ocean's appeal and his skill in creating songs that are popular in both the airwaves and social scenes. The music video's vibrant party scenes and energetic performances further solidified his reputation as a dynamic performer and storyteller.
Ocean’s journey in the music industry is deeply influenced by his personal experiences and his musical influences. Inspired by icons like Lil Wayne, Ocean’s music reflects his life’s challenges, ambitions, and the realities of his upbringing in Broward County, Florida. His tracks like "No Apologies" and "Juice N Smoke" are popular and offer insights into his experiences.
As we anticipate the release of "Thats Crazy," Ocean continues to engage with his fans through his social media platforms and music streaming services. His active presence on Instagram and YouTube keeps fans connected to his creative process, while his music on Spotify and Apple Music ensures his sound is accessible globally. The link to his Apple Music profile here offers a comprehensive look at his musical achievements, including the soon-to-be-released single.
With each track, “Known As Ocean,” aims not only for the charts but also to build a lasting impact in the music industry. "Thats Crazy" represents his passion, his evolution as an artist, and his continuous effort to push the boundaries of rap music. As July approaches, both fans and critics are eager to hear what promises to be another compelling addition to the vibrant landscape of modern music.
Fans can discover Known As Ocean’s full musical collection on:
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/known-as-ocean/1496350123
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@knownasocean2746
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0dSHxNQiWyk5zGtyXA5wHU
For updates, connect with “Known As Ocean” on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/knownasocean/
About Company:
1 Wave Records, founded by rapper Known As Ocean, is a Florida-based dynamic record label. The label focuses on developing cutting-edge music and promoting exceptional talents within the entertainment industry. Through strategic collaborations and a keen focus on artist development, 1 Wave Records aims to elevate the careers of its artists and influence the music scene positively.
Known As Ocean
1 Wave Records
knownasocean@gmail.com