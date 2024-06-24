Senator Santarsiero and Representative Warren Announce State Funds for Restoration of Slate Hill Cemetery

BUCKS COUNTY − June 24, 2024 − Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative Perry Warren (D-31) announced today Lower Makefield Township has been awarded $33,250 in state funding to restore the historic Slate Hill Cemetery. The award is one of 44 awards statewide through the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission 2023-2024 Keystone Historic Preservation Grant program.

Lower Makefield Township will use the funds to restore Slate Hill Cemetery, one of the oldest cemeteries in the United States. The project will include the repair and restoration of headstones in the cemetery, both preserving the history of the property and improving safety to host public and educational events.

“Slate Hill Cemetery tells an important story about the founding of Lower Makefield Township and Bucks County,” said Senator Santarsiero. “I am proud to have supported this funding award, which will go a long way toward preserving the rich history of our area and keeping the story alive.”

“Slate Hill Burying Ground reflects over three centuries of local history,” said Rep. Warren. “This Keystone Historic Preservation Grant recognizes and will help maintain and restore this Nationally Registered Historic Place into its fourth century.”

Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the cemetery is the resting place of many of the original settlers of Bucks County and has the oldest original headstone in the county.

Additional information about the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant program can be found on the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission website.

