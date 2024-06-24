Submit Release
Governor Signs 2024 Korean War Remembrance Day Proclamation

June 24, 2024

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Korean War Remembrance Day Proclamation, commemorating the start of the Korean War in 1950. More than 75,000 Korean War Veterans currently reside in the Sunshine State.

