World School Basketball Championship 2024 kicks off in Macao

MACAU, June 24 - The opening ceremony of World School Basketball Championship 2024 (“WSC Basketball”), organised by the International School Sport Federation (ISF) and hosted by the Education and Youth Development Bureau, was held on 24 June at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion in Macao. Ms Ao Ieong U, the representative of the Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region and Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, announced the official opening of World School Basketball Championship 2024, marking the first time Macao hosts an international secondary school basketball championship. This year’s WSC Basketball has attracted 37 teams from 20 countries and regions to Macao to compete for the championship.

Guests who attended the opening ceremony include Ms Ao Ieong U, the representative of the Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region and Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Mr Laurent Petrynka, President of the International School Sport Federation (ISF); Ms Yan Zhichan, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region; Counselor Gao Yuan, Director of the Department of Information and Public Diplomacy of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in Macao SAR; Senior Colonel Liu Chenchang, Deputy Director of the Political Work Department of the People’s Liberation Army Macao Garrison; Dr Liu Lixin, President of the Asian School Sport Federation and President of the China Student Sports Federation; Mr Kong Chi Meng, Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee and Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; Mr Antônio Hora Filho, Vice President of the International School Sport Federation; Mr Lin Rituan, Deputy Secretary-General of the People’s Government of Zhuhai Municipality; Mr Raymond Lo King Hang, Senior Vice President of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Head of Global Marketing and General Manager of Altira Macau; Mr Zhang Xiangdu, Special Assistant to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Li Ning Company Limited; Mr Chui Tin Lop, President of the Macau-China Basketball Association, Mr Du Feng, main coach and former member of the China Men’s National Basketball Team, Secretary of Guangdong Basketball and Volleyball Management Centre, main coach of Guangdong Southern Tigers; Mr Zhou Qi, member of the China Men’s National Basketball Team, member of Guangdong Southern Tigers; Mr Zeljko Tanaskovic, ISF EC member and ISF delegate, etc.

President Laurent Petrynka delivered a speech and extended his heartfelt thanks to the Chinese government for its steadfast support. He mentioned that this championship underscores the dedication to school sports and the holistic development of young athletes. More than 600 participants from 20 countries and regions have gathered in Macao to compete with friendship, fair play, and mutual respect. Through Cultural Day and Nations Activity, students from different parts of the world will celebrate cultural diversity and inclusivity.

Director Kong Chi Meng, Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee, said in a speech that as 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, it is particularly significant for Macao to be the host of this worldwide school basketball tournament in the name of Macao, China. With the support from all walks of life, student athletes from all over the world can demonstrate their athletic talents and tenacious will on this competitive stage. This is a precious opportunity for cultural exchanges which allows Macao students to broaden their horizons. It is hoped that by competing and exchanging experiences with one another, all delegations will increase understanding of each other and forge friendships.

In order to showcase traditional Chinese culture to students from all over the world, the opening ceremony included a dragon and lion dance performance by a team formed by Escola Kwong Tai, Escola Lin Fong Pou Chai, and Escola Tong Nam, followed by an energetic children’s basketball exercise performed by primary and kindergarten students of Escola Hou Kong, showing their enthusiasm for basketball. During the championship, secondary school students from different parts of the world will immerse in Macao’s vibrant cultural experiences and ISF Academy––educational activities organised by ISF, which promote cultural and academic exchanges, and enable students to cultivate good physical and mental qualities and learn from each other.

Immediately after the opening ceremony, the Macao Boys’ School Basketball Team competed with the Indian team in the opening match. The members of the Macao Boys’ School Basketball Team showed their sportsmanship and strived to surpass themselves. Each round of offense and defense won bursts of applause from the audience. We look forward to the Macao school basketball teams achieving good results in the coming matches.

117 matches will take place from 24 June to 2 July at UM Sports Complex, Mong-Ha Sports Centre and Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. The girls’ final and boys’ final will be held at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion on 2 July. The public is welcome to attend or watch via live broadcast. For details, please scan the code or visit https://portal.dsedj.gov.mo/webdsejspace/site/wsbc2024/index.jsp