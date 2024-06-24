Herbal Lodge Joins Historic USDA Indigenous Agribusiness Trade Mission to Canada

Having dinner at the US consulate home in Vancouver. Wright is enjoying Anishinabek wild rice with blueberries with Sean Harding of Spirit Bay Coffee Company. Herbal lodge Logo Herbal Lodge Owner Nathan Wright with USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis M. Taylor.

A Historic Opportunity for Indigenous Agricultural Businesses to Flourish Internationally

We are thrilled to be a part of this trade mission and to represent the indigenous agribusiness community in the United States” — Nathan Wright, CEO of Herbal Lodge

PETOSKEY, MI, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herbal Lodge, a leading indigenous agribusiness company, is proud to announce its participation in the first-ever USDA agribusiness trade mission to Canada. This groundbreaking event, organized by the United States Department of Agriculture, aims to foster collaboration and open new markets for indigenous agribusinesses in both countries.

The trade mission, took place from June 17th to the 20th, and brought together a delegation of indigenous agribusiness leaders from the United States and Canada. The mission will include business-to-business meetings, networking events, and site visits to showcase the diversity and innovation of indigenous agribusinesses in both countries.

Event Highlights

Opening Speech: Delivered by David L. Cohen, U.S. Ambassador to Canada.

Product Showcase: Herbal Lodge introduced sustainably harvested bark teas, attracting significant interest from retail representatives.

Retail Meetings: Targeted Canadian market integration at North Vancouver's Save-On-Foods and more.

Government Engagement: Nathan Wright met with Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Flanagan and USDA Under Secretary Alexis M. Taylor in which he discussed reestablishing the trade routes with Canadian First Nations under the Jay Treaty.

Innovative Insights: A tour of Terramera, a Vancouver-based company that uses green chemistry, machine learning and digital formulation technologies to create nature-based crop protection products and soil sensors.

Cultural Exchange: Concluded with a tour of Stanley Park and an Indigenous brewery near Vancouver.

Herbal Lodge is honored to be a part of this historic event and looks forward to building meaningful partnerships with Canadian agribusinesses. This trade mission presents a unique opportunity for Herbal Lodge to expand its reach and explore new markets for its herbal products. It also aligns with the company's mission to promote sustainable and ethical practices in the herbal industry.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this trade mission and to represent the indigenous agribusiness community in the United States," said Nathan Wright, CEO of Herbal Lodge. "This is a significant step towards strengthening international collaborations and creating new opportunities for indigenous agribusinesses. We were excited to showcase our products and learn from our Canadian counterparts."

“This trade mission will enhance the trade network between agriculturalists from Canada, U.S. Native Nations, and the Native Hawaiian Community,” noted USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, Alexis M. Taylor.

Taylor lead a delegation comprised of officials from 14 Tribal agribusinesses, agricultural leaders from 13 Native Nations, Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Intertribal Agriculture Council Board President Harlan Beaulieu and officials from the Maine, North Carolina and Oregon Departments of Agriculture.

The USDA agribusiness trade mission to Canada is a testament to the growing importance of indigenous agribusinesses in the global market. Herbal Lodge is proud to be a part of this historic event and looks forward to the potential partnerships and opportunities that will arise from this mission. For more information about Herbal Lodge and its participation in the trade mission, please visit their website at www.herballodge.com.

Company Background

Since 2009, Herbal Lodge has been a leader in promoting Indigenous traditional medicinal herbs and plants, merging ancient knowledge with modern agricultural practices. Specializing in natural pain and nerve relief. Renowned for its high-quality, ethically-sourced products, the company supports sustainability and local economies, earning trust both in the U.S. and internationally.