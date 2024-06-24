Thirteen insurers request average 11.3% rate change for 2025 individual health insurance market

May 29, 2024

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thirteen health insurers filed an average requested rate increase of 11.3% for Washington's individual health insurance market. The proposed plans and their rates are currently under review and final decisions will be made this fall.

"I recognize that any proposed increase in price is deeply upsetting to those struggling to pay for coverage today,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “People should know that these rates are not final and my office will be carefully reviewing each request to validate the assumptions being made by our state’s insurers. We will do everything under our authority ensure that any rate changes are justified."

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner was directed by the state legislature to study various policy ideas that could lower the overall cost of health care. The final report with recommendations is due August 1.

People who do not get health insurance from their employer shop for health plans in the individual market. Financial subsidies that help lower monthly premiums are available, based on income, through Washington's online health insurance marketplace, www.wahealthplanfinder.org.

An estimated 255,784 people in Washington are currently enrolled in health plans through the individual market.