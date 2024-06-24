Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,400 in the last 365 days.

Thirteen insurers request average 11.3% rate change for 2025 individual health insurance market

May 29, 2024

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thirteen health insurers filed an average requested rate increase of 11.3% for Washington's individual health insurance market. The proposed plans and their rates are currently under review and final decisions will be made this fall. 

"I recognize that any proposed increase in price is deeply upsetting to those struggling to pay for coverage today,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “People should know that these rates are not final and my office will be carefully reviewing each request to validate the assumptions being made by our state’s insurers. We will do everything under our authority ensure that any rate changes are justified." 

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner was directed by the state legislature to study various policy ideas that could lower the overall cost of health care. The final report with recommendations is due August 1. 

People who do not get health insurance from their employer shop for health plans in the individual market. Financial subsidies that help lower monthly premiums are available, based on income, through Washington's online health insurance marketplace, www.wahealthplanfinder.org

An estimated 255,784 people in Washington are currently enrolled in health plans through the individual market. 

Proposed rate changes for the 2025 individual health insurance market
Company name Inside/outside Exchange Estimated people impacted Requested average rate change
Asuris Northwest Health Outside 994 15.8%
Bridgespan Health Company Inside 544 20.3%
Coordinated Care Corporation Inside 83,378 12.1%
Community Health Plan of Washington  Inside 23,598 4.5%
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest Both 7,232 6.4%
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington  Both 46,266 7.9%
LifeWise Health Plan of Washington Inside 26,659 8.0%
Molina Healthcare of Washington, Inc. Inside 41,454 7.5%
Premera Blue Cross Inside 10,943 14.9%
Providence Health Plan Outside 246 9.3%
Regence BlueShield Both 28,369 23.8%
Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oregon Both 8,397 16.8%
UnitedHealthcare of Oregon, Inc.  Both 6,207 23.6%
Total    284, 287

11.3%*

*Average weighted by enrollment

You just read:

Thirteen insurers request average 11.3% rate change for 2025 individual health insurance market

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more