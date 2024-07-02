Bill Hinshaw, Co-Founder & CEO, Cobol Cowboys, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Bill Hinshaw, Co-Founder & CEO, Cobol Cowboys, joins thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show
Bill Hinshaw has proven expertise in systems architect, development, integration and support. A leading Cobal expert in the world. A very interesting interview with a leader!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Bill Hinshaw, Co-Founder & CEO, Cobol Cowboys for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Bill Hinshaw joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andrew Jacob
About Cobol Cowboys
Founded and headquartered in North Texas, Cobol Cowboys provides professionals for legacy COBOL systems and other programming environments. Our name, Cobol Cowboys, was inspired by the movie “Space Cowboys” in which experienced (some retired) astronauts were called back into service to solve a current day problem in outer space.
After researching many published articles (both positive and negative) on the future life of COBOL, we came away with renewed confidence in its continued life in the coming years. Since COBOL is still the programming foundation and under-structure used today in most USA and International companies, we founded Cobol Cowboys in North Texas to provide professionals for legacy COBOL Systems and non-COBOL systems.
This renewed confidence in COBOL is supported by IBM’s strategies to keep COBOL robust and evergreen as a viable programming language today and years to come. These strategies are evidenced by IBM’s continued enhancements which allow COBOL and Java to run together on mainframes and to take advantage of the latest industry-driven database products (such as DB2 and SQL).
Furthermore, COBOL has been enhanced to develop “object oriented” code in addition to its time-proven legacy code still in use today. These and other programming enhancements offered by IBM keep COBOL a state-of-the-art programming solution.
We offer experienced COBOL (and other software) professionals in various vertical markets; including banking, government, insurance, health care, manufacturing, warehousing, transportation and others.
Bill Hinshaw joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Bill Hinshaw discusses the newest offerings of Cobol Cowboys, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Bill Hinshaw joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Bill Hinshaw was amazing. The success of Cobol Cowboys is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Bill Hinshaw on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Cobol Cowboys. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Bill Hinshaw who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Bill Hinshaw”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Bill Hinshaw, Co-Founder & CEO, Cobol Cowboys, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview