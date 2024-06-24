Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,393 in the last 365 days.

Armenia: open call for organisations to host interns and fellows

The Armenian branch of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Gyumri ‘Youth Initiatives Centre’ invite interested public or non-public organisations to apply for hosting interns and fellows in their organisations in six target regions of Armenia – Armavir, Tavush, Lori, Shirak, Syunik, and Gegharkunik. 

The call is launched within the EU-funded project ‘Youth in Action: Youth Empowerment and Leadership Development in Armenia’.

Host organisations will be supported to deliver important projects and facilitate the professional development of new talents, while interns and fellows gain career-related work experience and access to mentoring and guidance from experts in the field.

The deadline for submitting applications is 30 June.

The ‘Youth in Action: Youth Empowerment and Leadership Development in Armenia’ project is co-funded by the European Union and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS), and implemented together with World Vision Armenia (WVA), the Media Initiatives Centre (MIC), and the Gyumri “Youth Initiatives Centre” (YIC).

Find out more

Press release

Guidelines and application forms

You just read:

Armenia: open call for organisations to host interns and fellows

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more