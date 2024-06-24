Armenia: open call for organisations to host interns and fellows

The Armenian branch of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Gyumri ‘Youth Initiatives Centre’ invite interested public or non-public organisations to apply for hosting interns and fellows in their organisations in six target regions of Armenia – Armavir, Tavush, Lori, Shirak, Syunik, and Gegharkunik.

The call is launched within the EU-funded project ‘Youth in Action: Youth Empowerment and Leadership Development in Armenia’.

Host organisations will be supported to deliver important projects and facilitate the professional development of new talents, while interns and fellows gain career-related work experience and access to mentoring and guidance from experts in the field.

The deadline for submitting applications is 30 June.

The ‘Youth in Action: Youth Empowerment and Leadership Development in Armenia’ project is co-funded by the European Union and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS), and implemented together with World Vision Armenia (WVA), the Media Initiatives Centre (MIC), and the Gyumri “Youth Initiatives Centre” (YIC).

