Twelve influencers from EaP countries conclude mission in Latvia and Czechia

As part of the #ShapeYourFuture campaign, implemented by EU NEIGHBOURS east, 12 influencers from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine travelled to Riga and Prague on 16-22 June to learn how these countries have benefited from being part of the EU.

Participants included Karo from Armenia; Vafa and Jafar from Azerbaijan; Zura, Eleniko, and Linako from Georgia; Ludmila, Catalin, and Elisei from Moldova; and Julia, Yulia, and Kateryna from Ukraine.

They visited the European Commission Representations in Latvia and Czechia, met local influencers Patricia Vavilova and Rozárie Haškovcová, and learned how governments and NGOs are developing strategies to address disinformation and integrate state activities into a coherent communicative narrative.

At Riga Technical University, recognised as a Latvian leader in higher education, the group learned about the digital twin (metaverse) project for preserving Ukrainian churches, viewed a student design technology project exhibition, and met the creators. They also piloted a plane on a Kuka robot simulator.

In Prague, the content creators met with Demagog.cz, a major fact-checking platform in the Czech Republic that focuses on verifying politicians’ statements and identifying disinformation and false content on social networks.

Next on the agenda was a meeting with David Stulík, the Special Representative for the Eastern Partnership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the Eastern policy, the prospect of EU membership for some of these countries, and EU support for Ukraine.

The trip concluded with a visit to Motol University Hospital, the largest healthcare facility in Czechia and a leading centre of medical research and testing. The hospital, which has benefited from several EU-funded projects, features a rooftop helipad for the rapid transportation of critically ill patients.

During the trip, the influencers gained insights into EU countries, policies, countering disinformation, environmental activism in Europe, support for Ukraine, and opportunities available for young people. Check the EU NEIGHBOURS east Instagram account to look back on their journey.

